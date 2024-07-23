In marketing software like Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), the library feature is an invaluable asset that boosts efficiency for both individuals and teams. It is a collection of reusable assets, components, and resources that can be accessed, edited, and utilized across various design projects.

In marketing software like Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator), the library feature is an invaluable asset that boosts efficiency for individuals and teams. It is a collection of reusable assets, components, and resources that can be accessed, edited, and utilized across various design projects.

A significant advantage of using libraries in vector-based software like Linearity Curve is the ability to import images from popular sources like Unsplash, Figma, and Sketch. These integrations broaden creative possibilities by providing access to extensive collections of high-quality images and illustrations. Designers can effortlessly search, import, and incorporate these visuals into their projects, adding depth and visual appeal without needing to leave the software environment. Once a new design is created, it can be saved as a personalized template within the Library Tab, enabling users to develop and expand their library.