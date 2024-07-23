This section of the User Guide will explore Linearity Curve's powerful print and export options, providing you with professional-grade tools to share, promote, and collaborate on your artwork.
Curve offers a comprehensive range of printing settings, enabling you to achieve exceptional results when translating your digital designs into the physical world. Whether you're preparing art for exhibitions, crafting marketing materials, or curating a polished portfolio, Linearity Curve's print options have got you covered.
Optimize your print settings quickly with general presets, ensuring your designs are perfectly tailored to different paper sizes and formats. Customizable layouts empower you to arrange multiple Artboards or pages effortlessly while including page numbers enhances organization and navigation within your print document.
Linearity Curve's paper size options cater to a wide range of needs, providing compatibility for brochures, posters, business cards, and more. Seamlessly switch between landscape and portrait mode to accurately present your designs according to your artistic vision.
Thanks to seamless printer integration, you can select your preferred printing device directly from Linearity Curve, simplifying the process and ensuring compatibility. Fine-tune paper handling attributes, such as paper type, print quality, and color management, to achieve professional-grade prints that genuinely reflect your artistic vision.
Linearity Curve's export settings open a world of possibilities for sharing and promoting your artwork. Whether you're showcasing your designs online, collaborating with a team, or creating engaging content for social media, Linearity Curve's export options provide unparalleled versatility.