Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad

用 Move 做动画

Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad

Let's jump into crafting an engaging animation that showcases the interface of a fintech app.

    进阶

    iPad

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Discover how to effortlessly animate UI elements with simple adjustments, morphing, and masks.

教学价值

Animated app previews offer a lively snapshot of your app's key features, making it easier to grab attention and generate interest among potential users.

In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to craft a dynamic UI animation using straightforward techniques in Linearity Move.

You'll learn:

  • How to start a new document
  • How to import files and create scenes
  • How to use pins to define the start and end points of your animation.
  • How to create animations by changing an object's position, scale, rotation, and opacity.
  • How to select multiple objects and edit them together
  • How to arrange your animations on the timeline
  • How to switch between Design and Animate mode
  • How to use masks when animating
  • How to navigate the Layer Panel
  • How to animate shifting colors with morphing
  • How to adjust the timing of your animation
  • How to export your animation

Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.

发布日期:

