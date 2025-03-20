用 Move 做动画
Animating UI elements with Linearity Move on iPad
Let's jump into crafting an engaging animation that showcases the interface of a fintech app.
难度
进阶
设备
iPad
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Discover how to effortlessly animate UI elements with simple adjustments, morphing, and masks.
教学价值
Animated app previews offer a lively snapshot of your app's key features, making it easier to grab attention and generate interest among potential users.
In this tutorial, Maddy demonstrates how to craft a dynamic UI animation using straightforward techniques in Linearity Move.
You'll learn:
- How to start a new document
- How to import files and create scenes
- How to use pins to define the start and end points of your animation.
- How to create animations by changing an object's position, scale, rotation, and opacity.
- How to select multiple objects and edit them together
- How to arrange your animations on the timeline
- How to switch between Design and Animate mode
- How to use masks when animating
- How to navigate the Layer Panel
- How to animate shifting colors with morphing
- How to adjust the timing of your animation
- How to export your animation
Follow this tutorial by downloading the design file in the "Related" section.
发布日期:
