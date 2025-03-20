In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn how to seamlessly integrate Linearity Curve and Figma designs into your Linearity Move animations. Learn the best practices of importing scenes with a straightforward process, creating a bridge between design tools (Figma and Linearity Curve) and Linearity Move.

Maddy guides you through essential steps, from initiating projects to smoothly transitioning static designs into dynamic animations. Learn how to effortlessly copy and paste between Linearity Curve and Move, making it easier to animate your designs.

Elevate your skills by learning how to import from Linearity Curve and Figma, fostering a creative workflow that seamlessly combines design and motion.