Adjusting kerning, font style, baseline, and other typographical settings is a must-have feature for all graphic software. In Linearity Curve, you can make edits to text elements with intuitive sliders and buttons that activate in Text Mode. Double-tap on any text box ic-textbox icon when in Select Mode to start editing the text in it. When selecting a text box, you can change the font by tapping the font button and accessing the Font Picker.

By selecting a text box, you can edit the content within it. Double-tap to select the specific text if you want to edit a specific word or paragraph in your text box. Each font used in the box will be displayed in the Font Picker.

‍The Text Panel When in Text Mode, you’ll find options for changing how your text looks in the Style Tab on the right side of your iPad screen. Here, you’ll find options for: A | Setting the Font Family with the Font Picker.

B | Basic Styling (bold, italic,).

C | increasing or decreasing the Font Size up to 1000pt.

D | setting the text to bold, italic, underline, and strike out text.

E | Alignment options.

F | Kerning, Tracking, and Line Height.

G | Text Box behavior (Auto Width, Auto Height, and Fixed Width.)

H | Create Outlines from Text

The Font Picker The Font Picker displays your three recently used fonts at the top of the list. You can search for a font by scrolling up or down or tapping on one of the letters on your digital keyboard to jump directly to the fonts that begin with that letter.

Kerning, Tracking, and Line Height These text transformation options allow you to better manage the spacing between letters and text lines by entering a new value numerically. Remember that all the transformation options are non-destructive so that you can type in regular sentence case, transform your text tracking to 1 at once, and revert the changes anytime.

How to change Kerning and Tracking values Kerning refers to the amount of space between two individual characters in a line of text. It also refers to spacing adjustments to improve legibility and avoid disruptive gaps between your letters. To change the spacing manually, you can enter a numeric value with your keyboard. You can set the spacing to a negative value, which will cause the letters of your font to overlap. You can now adjust the kerning of a single character to improve the overall legibility of the text body.

How to adjust the Line Height Line Height (also known as Leading) refers to the spacing between the baselines of the typeface. When you create a new text, its Line Height will automatically adjust to match its font size. To change this setting, enter a numeric value in the Text Section. Observe how the distance between your lines of text decreases or increases depending on how you adjust the numeric value. The Line Height will remain consistent if you change the typeface or font weight within a paragraph. In Linearity Curve, you can change the tracking values from 0 to +1000 pt.

Text Bounding Box With the Text Tool selected, you can edit its bounding box ic-textbox icon by tapping and drag the text box to the size that you need. In Linearity Curve, there are also three text box behaviors to fasten this process: Auto width (the text box will expand horizontally when text is added) Auto height (the text box will expand vertically when text is added) Fixed width (the text box width remains unchanged when text is added)

Rotate Text Tap and hold the orange Pivot Point at the top center of your text box and drag it to rotate the text box clockwise and counterclockwise. You can also do this by activating the Rotate Mode ic-rotate icon in the Toolbar.

Change text color You can change the color of your text by editing the Fill ic-fill icon and Stroke ic-stroke icon color. Alternatively, you can apply a gradient to the text and change the direction of the gradient. Remember that this action will apply the gradient to the whole text inside the text box.

Create multi-colored text In Linearity Curve, you can add different colors to different words or singular letters within the same text box, giving you more creative control and flexibility over your designs. You can set an individual alpha value for each letter or word. To do so, select a word or singular letter in the text box. Now choose the color in the Fill section (from the Style Tab or the Color Widget). Additionally, you can set a different stroke width and alpha for each word or singular letter within the text bounding box.