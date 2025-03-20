用 Move 做动画
How to animate an image carousel for Instagram
Learn how to create an animated Instagram carousel that encourages engagement.
难度
入门
设备
iPad
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Use pinning, masks, presets, and more in Linearity Move to create a this dynamic carousel post.
教学价值
The carousel is one of the most engaging type of content on Instagram since they keep your audience on a post for longer.
In this tutorial, Maddy reveals how to create an animated carousel using simple animation techniques in Linearity Move.
You'll learn:
- How to create a new document and import your scenes
- How to create keyframes
- How to add position, scale, and rotation animations
- How to use pinning
- How to animate text with presets
- How to edit the timing of your animations
- How to add transitions between scenes
- How to export your project
Download the file in the "Related" section to get started!
发布日期:
