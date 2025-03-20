学院资源

How to animate your Figma assets

用 Move 做动画

How to animate your Figma assets

Discover how to bring your Figma assets into Linearity Move with our plugin.

    难度

    入门

    设备

    Mac

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Download the Linearity Figma plugin and start bringing your design assets to life with our animation tools.

教学价值

Turning your Figma assets into animation magic is a piece of cake with our plugin! Let's follow Maddy as she walks us through it. By the end of this tutorial, you'll be a pro at creating animated event promos for your social media channels.

Download the design assets in the "Related" section and let's get started.

You'll learn:

  • How to get the Linearity plugin for Figma
  • How to run the plugin and export your Figma assets to Linearity Move
  • How to create scenes from artboards
  • How to copy and paste elements with the plugin
  • How to animate objects and text with presets
  • How to edit the timing of your animations
  • How to animation objects by changing their position and opacity
  • How to use pinning
  • How to switch between Design and Animation mode
  • How to add transitions between scenes
  • How to export your project

发布日期:

相关资源

Tutorial design assets

How to export your animation as a GIF

5 animation presets and how to use them

