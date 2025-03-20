用 Move 做动画
How to animate your Figma assets
Discover how to bring your Figma assets into Linearity Move with our plugin.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Download the Linearity Figma plugin and start bringing your design assets to life with our animation tools.
教学价值
Turning your Figma assets into animation magic is a piece of cake with our plugin! Let's follow Maddy as she walks us through it. By the end of this tutorial, you'll be a pro at creating animated event promos for your social media channels.
Download the design assets in the "Related" section and let's get started.
You'll learn:
- How to get the Linearity plugin for Figma
- How to run the plugin and export your Figma assets to Linearity Move
- How to create scenes from artboards
- How to copy and paste elements with the plugin
- How to animate objects and text with presets
- How to edit the timing of your animations
- How to animation objects by changing their position and opacity
- How to use pinning
- How to switch between Design and Animation mode
- How to add transitions between scenes
- How to export your project
发布日期:
