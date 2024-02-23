In just one month since its launch, Linearity Move has already begun making significant waves in the motion graphics world. Witnessing its impact on animation workflows, from beginners to experts, has fuelled our drive to innovate even further. Our latest software update introduces the ability to export animations with transparent backgrounds.

With this new feature, your motion graphics can seamlessly blend into different environments, like websites, videos, and presentations. This small software tweak can make a big difference to the quality of your animated assets. It's like giving your motion graphics a clean slate to shine on. But before we get into the why, let's quickly dive into how it's done.

How to export videos without a background in Linearity Move

You won't need an external video editor or an online video background remover. When you're ready to export your video in Linearity Move, just select the 'Transparent background' option, and voila! Your motion graphics will be exported without a background.

HEVC, or High Efficiency Video Coding, offers transparency compatibility with most editing software. However, when integrating animations with transparent backgrounds into Adobe projects, an additional step is required:

Locate your .mov file in the Finder. Right-click on the file and choose "Encode Selected Video Files." In the Encode Media dialogue box, switch the Setting to Apple ProRes. Ensure to tick the box labeled "Preserve Transparency" for transparency preservation. Click Continue to initiate the encoding process. A duplicate file with preserved transparency will be generated and added to the Finder, ready for seamless integration into your Adobe project.

Follow the tutorial below to see how it's done.

Why remove the background from videos?

Now that you've mastered the art of creating video assets without backgrounds, you might be wondering why it's worth considering this feature.

Picture this scenario: you've poured your heart and soul into crafting a captivating animation, only to find it encased in a white square when exported with a background. It's a common frustration among designers, one that can diminish the impact of your hard work.

By opting to export without a background, you liberate your animations from these pixel borders. This simple adjustment ensures that your creations seamlessly integrate into any project and maintain their visual appeal.

It boosts visual impact

One of the primary reasons to export your animations without a background is to enhance the visual appeal of your creations. By eliminating distractions caused by backgrounds, the focus is solely on the animated elements, allowing them to capture the viewer's attention more effectively. Whether it's a logo animation, a character animation, or a motion graphic overlay, removing the background ensures that the animated content stands out and delivers its message with total clarity.

It makes your animations versatile and adaptable

Who has time for complicated edits? Not us! With animations sans backgrounds, you can easily drop them into any project without worrying about matching backgrounds. Whether you're creating assets for a video project, a website, or a social media post, your animations effortlessly blend in without any visual inconsistencies. This versatility not only saves time but also ensures consistency and professionalism across different platforms.

