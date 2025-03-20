学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsWorkflow from Figma to Linearity Move
Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move

用 Move 做动画

Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move

Get started with importing designs from Figma into Linearity Move. Harness the prowess of Auto Animate, seamlessly integrated with Move's intuitive animation features.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    Mac

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    用 Move 做动画

课程重点

Learn how to import from Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to auto animate your designs into beautiful animations.

教学价值

In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn how to seamlessly integrate Figma designs into your Linearity Move animations, and have them auto animate in the process. Learn the best practices of importing scenes with a straightforward process, creating a bridge between Figma and Linearity Move.

Mursalleen guides you through essential steps, from initiating projects to smoothly transitioning static designs into dynamic animations. Learn how to effortlessly import between Figma and Move, making it easier to animate your designs.

Elevate your skills by learning how to import from Figma, fostering a creative workflow that seamlessly combines design and motion.

发布日期:

相关资源

Download: Lettering Animation.curve

ic-import-tab icon

User guide: Editing text

ic-external-link icon

Blog: Kinetic typography- the what, why, and how

ic-external-link icon

Academy course for Mac

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2