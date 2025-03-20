用 Move 做动画
Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move
Get started with importing designs from Figma into Linearity Move. Harness the prowess of Auto Animate, seamlessly integrated with Move's intuitive animation features.
难度
入门
设备
Mac
类别
用 Move 做动画
课程重点
Learn how to import from Figma into Linearity Move, enabling you to auto animate your designs into beautiful animations.
教学价值
In this Linearity Move tutorial, you'll learn how to seamlessly integrate Figma designs into your Linearity Move animations, and have them auto animate in the process. Learn the best practices of importing scenes with a straightforward process, creating a bridge between Figma and Linearity Move.
Mursalleen guides you through essential steps, from initiating projects to smoothly transitioning static designs into dynamic animations. Learn how to effortlessly import between Figma and Move, making it easier to animate your designs.
Elevate your skills by learning how to import from Figma, fostering a creative workflow that seamlessly combines design and motion.
