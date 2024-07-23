学院资源

ic-home icon学院资源TutorialsWhat is Kerning?
What is Kerning?

设计理论

What is Kerning?

There are several techniques that designers can use to make typography stand out in their graphic design projects. Kerning is one of them. So let’s dive deep into the kerning rabbit hole to learn how we can create better designs by using this simple tool.

  • ic-academy icon

    难度

    入门

  • ic-ipad icon

    设备

    iPad

  • ic-learn-tab icon

    类别

    设计理论

课程重点

Another essential principle from our design theory series. What is kerning, and how to use it?

教学价值

In this video, you will learn about the critical concept of kerning in typography.

Kerning refers to adjusting the spacing between letters to improve your text's overall visual appeal and legibility. We will guide you through adjusting kerning values using the typography panel. You will know which letter combinations and areas typically require kerning adjustments for optimal results. You will also discover a pro-tip for enhancing your understanding of kerning by rotating the text upside down.

By the end of this video, you will have gained valuable insights into kerning and its role in enhancing the polish of your designs.

发布日期:

相关资源

How to Customise Fonts - Tutorial

ic-external-link icon

Shaping Tools - User Guide

ic-external-link icon

How to master layout design?

ic-external-link icon
您是否会推荐本视频？
今天就是试试Linearity吧！

免费试用
v2