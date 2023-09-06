If you're new to vector art, think of it as digital artwork made with mathematical formulas instead of pixels. These formulas define shapes, colors, and sizes by connecting points in space. This structure allows vector graphics to be resized to any dimension without loss of quality.

Unlike pixel-based graphics, which rely on fixed squares that can blur when resized, vector art maintains its quality at any size.

Designers and artists create vector images using software like Linearity Curve, Adobe Illustrator, and Sketch. These programs work with the vector format, allowing users to produce sharp, adaptable visuals for logos, web design, and large-scale prints.

To see vector graphics software in action, watch the time-lapse video below.

See how Laura builds her image by connecting points to form each shape and curve using the node and pen tools? That's vector art.

Use this article as your starting point to get into vector art. We’ll cover the basics so you can jump in confidently and start making digital images that are entirely your own.

• Vector art uses math to create images that scale without losing quality. It’s perfect for logos, icons, and designs that need resizing.

• Unlike raster art (e.g., .jpeg, .png), vector art stays sharp and clear when resized.

• Vector files include formats like .ai, .svg, .pdf, and .fig, each compatible with tools like Linearity Curve, Illustrator, and Figma.

• Vector art is commonly used in graphic design and illustration, including animation, web design, product packaging, posters, and billboard design.

• Start creating vector art with online courses and tools like Linearity Curve for professional-quality designs.

Is it vector art or graphic design?

It's both.

Vectors can be used to create digital art, illustrations, or commercial design projects like logos, posters, and advertisements.

While "vector art" and "graphic design" are often used interchangeably, they aren't synonymous. Vector art is a technique used within the broader field of graphic design. It specifically refers to creating digital artwork using mathematical equations, a feature that sets it apart from other design methodologies.

On the other hand, graphic design is an umbrella term encompassing various techniques and methods, including but not limited to vectoring art.

Vector vs raster format

What are the differences between raster art and vector art? In contrast to the curves, points, and shapes that make up vector images, raster graphics are composed of pixels.

raster is resolution-dependent, meaning the resolution can only be as clear as the number of pixels in the image. A higher resolution results in a more detailed image, richer The main difference between vector graphics and raster graphic s is that, meaning the resolution can only be as clear as the number of pixels in the image. A higher resolution results in a more detailed image, richer color depth , and larger file size.

Vector images can be scaled infinitely without losing quality because they rely on algorithms.

When to use vector art

Vector graphics are more common in illustration and graphic design because often, these materials need to be enlarged and are more stylized than realistic.

Vector image files work best for logos, icons, typography, and any artwork that requires precise lines and contours. Scalable vector graphics may not be suitable for creating photorealistic images due to their linear nature, but vector art is the go-to choice for resizable high-quality graphics.

A notable advantage of vector graphics is that you can mix your designs with raster elements to produce striking artwork. You can also trace pixel-based images into vectors.

When to use raster art

Raster graphics file formats, such as .jpeg, .gif, and .png, are composed of a grid of individual pixels, each holding a specific color value. This pixel-by-pixel construction makes raster images ideal for intricate, multi-colored designs and photographs requiring subtle gradations in color and tone.

Raster art can also be used in image masking applications to create layer masks and alpha channel masks.

However, this pixel structure is also this image format's greatest limitation. When you resize a raster image, you stretch or compress the pixels themselves, leading to a loss in image quality. Any image resizing or stretching will result in pixelation or blur.

The pros and cons of vector file formats

The unique properties of vector designs hold a variety of advantages for digital artists and designers. But there are also some downsides to using vectors, depending on what your project needs.

Pros of vector art

Vector art scales infinitely without losing quality.

Individual components can be edited without affecting the whole design.

Vector files are usually smaller than raster files, making them easy to store, share, and use across software.

Vector shapes are ideal for logos, branding, and other design needs.

Cons of vector art

Vector art isn’t suited for photorealistic images.

Creating it requires specialized software that can take some time to master.

What are the various vector art file extensions?

A vector file is the digital format used to create the final image. Different software tools can read and write different file formats.

You can tell which file format your vector image is in by reading the last few letters of the file name after the period. This helps you decide what program to use to open and manipulate distinct vector file formats.

Let’s go over the vector file formats you can use with Linearity Curve.

.ai (Adobe Illustrator)

This is the native file format for Adobe Illustrator, a popular vector graphic design application. Linearity Curve supports .ai files, making it easy to edit or further develop existing designs created in Illustrator.

.fig (Figma)

Figma’s native file format is widely used for collaborative product and interface design. With Linearity’s plugin for Figma , you can import .fig files.

.sketch (Sketch)

The .sketch format is popular for web and app design. Commonly used for web and app interfaces, Sketch files are essential for layouts and prototypes.

.svg (Scalable Vector Graphics)

An open-standard file format developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), .svg files are primarily used for web design.

.pdf (Portable Document Format)

Developed by Adobe, PDF is a versatile format supporting both vector and raster elements.

How to use vector art

Image source: Sara Alice Rabbit

You’ve probably seen vector-based art everywhere. Vectors have this magic of being instantly recognizable yet totally flexible, letting artists experiment and create one-of-a-kind images.

There are countless ways to make vector art work for you. Below are just a few examples —but they barely scratch the surface of what’s possible.

Illustration

Illustration has become an in-demand profession, with brands seeking authentic visual content to capture their persona and products beautifully. Vector-based illustrations are used for editorial content (print and online), social media, and more.

Digital illustration is an exciting industry that allows for creative freedom. Many illustrators go freelance, setting up personal studios or collaborating directly with brands. To spark your own ideas, explore portfolios from vector artists who are redefining what’s possible with this medium.

Website design

Vector art is essential to web and UI design, used for icons, logos, illustrations, and layout features that give a site a cohesive look. Vectors keep these elements refined and help the site load quickly on any device.

When web designers master vector graphics, they can create polished and effortless sites for users. It’s a subtle art that often goes unnoticed but plays a significant role in keeping visitors engaged.

Poster design

Generally, poster design should capture attention and communicate a message quickly and effectively. You see posters everywhere — art, decor, film, marketing. Designers who want to draw viewers in and convey information clearly often use vector art for posters. You can create designs that tell a story by playing with typography, imagery, and thoughtful layouts.

Logo design

Most graphic designers use vector software to design logos. Why? Because vector graphics are easily scaleable, simple to edit, and have many exporting options.

Logos need to be applied to many print and digital marketing materials, such as business cards and email signatures. Vectors make it possible to scale logos without worrying about pixelation or blur.

Billboard design

Billboards are impossible to ignore, and vector art is often a core part of their design. While photography usually grabs attention, vector elements like logos, bold text, and icons enrich the design.

Using vectors in billboard design allows for clean, high-quality visuals that support the overall message without losing clarity.

Animation

Vector art plays a huge role in animation. With software like Linearity Move, animators can easily create and adjust shapes, colors, and motion for expressive, high-quality results.

In video games, vector art is commonly used for UI icons, buttons, characters, and backgrounds, allowing designers to create clean, consistent visuals that enhance gameplay.

With vector-based animation, artists can keep file sizes efficient and designs easy to modify— ideal for complex projects across platforms.

Brochure and flyer design

Clarity is key when creating brochures, flyers, or other print materials. Vector graphics maintain quality, ensuring that even fine details and small text remain legible.

This is particularly beneficial for printed material, where low-quality images can result in a lackluster end product. You can ensure your printed materials look sharp and professional using vector graphics.

Image source: Charis Tsevis

Product packaging

Product packaging is often the first impression customers get of a brand, so design here is everything.

Using vector art in packaging ensures that logos, icons, and other brand elements stay consistent and professional-looking. Vector graphics allow designers to maintain brand standards with clean lines and colors that translate beautifully into print, regardless of the packaging material or size.

This kind of attention to detail in packaging design supports the brand's reputation by ensuring that every package component — from typography to imagery — reflects a cohesive, high-quality image.

Laser engraving and other CAD

You'll use vector software when creating files for computer-aided design (CAD) applications. Laser cutting and engraving machines read vector algorithms to execute your designs on various materials. Color codes and line widths control the cutting lines, while flat shapes determine the engraving areas of a laser design.

Large industrial machines also use vector files to cut wood, steel, and other materials in a fraction of the time and with higher accuracy than traditional methods.

If you venture into 3D CAD, you’ll use vectors to create intricate three-dimensional products and positives for molds.

Social media graphics

In social media, everyone’s fighting for a slice of attention. Vector art can help brands stand out with eye-catching, high-quality graphics that don’t lose clarity, no matter the platform. From illustrations to shareable infographics, vector-based designs can help you capture some of that precious attention real estate.

Inspiring vector artists to watch

Charles Williams

Charles Williams of Made Up Studio creates beautiful hand-drawn vector art for magazines, branding, and advertising campaigns. He uses vector art with movement, geometric shapes, and a 3D aesthetic to bring images to life.

Marly Gallardo

This Ecuadorian illustrator's amazing portfolio boasts a very impressive client list, including Adobe, Apple, Netflix, and The New York Times.

Line Birgitte

Line Birgitte has honed line work in her vector art, creating images that often have a laid-back, sketched aesthetic.

Beto Garza

This Dubai-based illustrator’s vector art is stunningly vibrant and alive with shape and color, showing how much is possible with simple geometric shapes.

Getting started with vector art in Linearity Curve

Are you interested in creating vector art but unsure where to start?

You could try out online courses that teach how to use graphic design software. You can also learn by following designers on social media for extra tips and inspiration or by watching free YouTube videos.

If you prefer a structured approach using proven teaching methodologies, Linearity's online courses are your best bet. Spoiler alert: they're free!

Ready to try a powerful vector editor and create your own vector art? Download Linearity Curve for free.

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between vector art and bitmap images? Vector art and bitmap (also known as raster) art differ mainly in how they create and store image data. Vector art uses mathematical formulas to represent lines and shapes in the image, which allows it to maintain its quality no matter how much you zoom in or resize it. On the other hand, bitmap art represents images as a grid of individual pixels. When you enlarge bitmap graphics, it may appear blocky or "pixelated" because there isn't extra information to display the image details at larger sizes.

What's the simplest program to change artwork to vector art? Linearity Curve is an intuitive, user-friendly vector graphic design software for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. Adobe Illustrator is often regarded as the standard for creating and editing vector art, but it can be complex for beginners. For those looking for simplicity, Linearity Curve is an excellent choice. To turn a photo or artwork into vector art, you can import it into Linearity Curve and use the Auto Trace functionality. This feature uses machine learning to turn raster or bitmap images into vectors for easy editing and infinite scaling.