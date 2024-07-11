The best Inkscape alternative: Upgrade your marketing design

对比

Why choose Linearity Curve over Inkscape?

Features

Inkscape

Pen Tool

Templates

Background removal

Figma import

Sketch import

Animation integration

3m+ free images

80k+ free icons

Real-time collaboration (coming soon)

Design 30% faster

with features like our Quick Actions bar, Background Removal, and templates.

Optimize with AI-powered tools

like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.

Collaborate with your team

in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.

A sleek, intuitive interface

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) has an intuitive user interface that sets it apart from other vector design tools. With its user-friendly and easy-to-navigate UI, Linearity Curve drastically reduces the learning curve for new users, making it an ideal tool for solo designers and creative teams of all skill levels.

Unlike Inkscape, Linearity Curve is specifically designed to help new users get up to speed quickly. Its intuitive interface, along with its extensive library of templates and tutorials, makes it easier than ever to create high-quality vector designs with minimal training or experience. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, Linearity Curve's tools and resources will help you take your designs to the next level..

Smooth hardware integration

Inkscape is pretty limiting when it comes to using a third-party stylus, but with Linearity Curve, you can choose your creative weapon.

Our software is designed to adapt to your preferred workflow and tools. Design seamlessly across your Mac, iPad, or iPhone, using whichever drawing tool you feel most comfortable with.

  • Optimized for iPad and Apple Pencil.
  • Compatible with a wide range of styluses.
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem

If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how Linearity Curve integrates seamlessly into your workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.

The interface? Sleek and powerful.

The experience? Inspired and alive.

Endless third-party importing options

Inkscape doesn't support third-party document importing for file types like Figma, Illustrator, or Sketch. Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports all of these file formats. We want to make your work as easy as it gets.

Over 80k free integrated libraries

Inkscape doesn't have an integrated library of vector content. In Linearity Curve, you can access over 80k royalty-free icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs. You can even use our in-app Unsplash integration to import royalty-free images.

Jumpstart your ideas with our templates

No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity Curve is home to a collection of over 1k+ design templates to help you start designing immediately.

The best Inkscape alternative: Upgrade your marketing design

illus-1