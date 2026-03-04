How Linearity and Figma work together
For Figma users, Linearity is the ideal companion design software, enabling teams to transform static assets with dynamic animations.
Linearity takes your Figma designs to the next level
Easily export, refine, and animate your design assets with our Figma plugin on Mac or iPad.
Elevate the quality of your Figma designs by seamlessly integrating them with both Linearity Move and Curve. With our Fígma plugin, exporting your files becomes effortless, allowing you to bring them to life with our suite of design and animation tools.
- Export your Figma files to Linearity Move and effortlessly add motion to your static assets.
- Or seamlessly export your files to Linearity Curve to continue refining your designs with our powerful drawing and AI tools.
Revolutionize asset creation
Say goodbye to slow processes and design obstacles. Linearity software is easy to learn and powerful enough to keep up with your ideas.
Smooth integration
Design 30% faster
Animate instantly
Design in Figma. Animate in Move
Captivate, communicate, convert
Features to make your content stand out
Linearity Move is built to make animation accessible to everyone. Join other professionals in discovering its game-changing potential.
Auto Animate
Pinning
Presets
Why animate in Linearity Move over Figma?
Linearity Move is simple, yet powerful. No need to be a pro—Just jump in and start moving!
Enjoy an intuitive interface and advanced animation features that empower you to create dynamic and engaging user experiences, social media assets, and more.
Features
Figma
Cloud storage
Animation presets
Auto Animate
Canvas animation
Morphing
Pinning
Animation timeline
Animation templates
Transparent backgrounds
8K exports
Gif export
Real-time collaboration
Upgrade your static assets
In Linearity Move, effortlessly switch from Animate to Design mode for quick tweaks to small details on the fly. However, when your designs demand more attention, turn to Linearity Curve.
Boasting a rich array of powerful editing features, Linearity Curve is your go-to destination for taking your designs to the next level, facilitating a seamless transition from static to dynamic.
- Use our AI tools to trace raster images and remove photo backgrounds
- Elevate your designs with a wide range of royalty-free assets
From sketch to vectors in a tap
Figma offers a basic image tracing tool to convert images into vectors, but it produces monochromatic results. In contrast, Linearity Curve excels with its multi-mode, AI-powered Auto Trace feature.
Auto Trace allows your team to quickly and easily turn sketches, photos, and raster illustrations into scalable, full-color vector paths that can be edited with ease.
A superior Pen Tool
Linearity Curve's Pen Tool offers advanced editing capabilities for creating curved or straight vector paths with exceptional precision.
When paired with the Node Tool , you gain enhanced control over anchor points, seamlessly transitioning between smooth and corner points, adjusting handles, and refining path segments. Additionally, color-coded Bézier nodes ensure visual clarity, aiding in identifying your path’s start and end points.
- Create accurate paths quickly and easily
- Define the results with the Node Tool
Why design in Linearity Curve over Figma?
Linearity Curve is the fastest and easiest design tool on the market. Our precision-perfect tools empower you to level up your design workflow and turn static designs into jaw-dropping marketing assets.
Features
Figma
Cloud storage
Pen Tool
Shape Tool
AI Backgrounds
Brush Tool
Free design templates
Auto Trace
Shape Builder
Background removal
3m+ free images
80k+ free icons
Jumpstart your ideas with our templates
No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity is home to a collection of over 3k+ design and animation templates, all set for easy customization.
Library of over 80k free integrated assets
With Linearity Curve, you can access over 80k royalty-free icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs. Plus, your team can even use our in-app Unsplash integration to import royalty-free images directly in the software.