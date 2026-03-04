对比

How Linearity and Figma work together

For Figma users, Linearity is the ideal companion design software, enabling teams to transform static assets with dynamic animations.

Linearity takes your Figma designs to the next level

Easily export, refine, and animate your design assets with our Figma plugin on Mac or iPad.

Elevate the quality of your Figma designs by seamlessly integrating them with both Linearity Move and Curve. With our Fígma plugin, exporting your files becomes effortless, allowing you to bring them to life with our suite of design and animation tools.

  • Export your Figma files to Linearity Move and effortlessly add motion to your static assets.
  • Or seamlessly export your files to Linearity Curve to continue refining your designs with our powerful drawing and AI tools.

Get the Linearity plugin here.

Curve & Move AI

Revolutionize asset creation

Say goodbye to slow processes and design obstacles. Linearity software is easy to learn and powerful enough to keep up with your ideas.

Smooth integration

Exporting your Figma files and assets to Linearity Curve or Move is effortless with our Figma plugin.

Design 30% faster

Modernize your workflow with AI-powered features like Auto Trace and Background Removal.

Animate instantly

Eliminate the hassle with Auto Animate. This powerful feature automatically generates transitions between artboards.

Design in Figma. Animate in Move

Linearity Move seamlessly integrates with files from Figma, offering versatility in your creative process.

No need to worry about complicated animation processes either. Linearity Move is here to change the game and make animating a breeze.

It's as easy as moving elements directly on your canvas, tapping on a preset, or letting Auto Animate work its magic. Each adjustment triggers an automatic keyframe in the timeline, allowing you to focus on bringing your designs to life.

  • Craft animations right on your canvas by moving or tweaking elements
  • Use Auto Animate to quickly generate movements between frames
  • Tap on a preset to instantly add motion to an object

Captivate, communicate, convert

Video reigns supreme in the digital world, and with Linearity Move, you don't need to be a seasoned motion designer to create standout content.

It's the ultimate move to supercharge your online presence, empower your team, and leave you questioning why you haven't hopped on the motion graphics bandwagon sooner.

  • Save time and money by keeping everything in-house
  • Empower your team with quick workflows
  • Supercharge your online presence
Figma to move

Features to make your content stand out

Linearity Move is built to make animation accessible to everyone. Join other professionals in discovering its game-changing potential.

Auto Animate

Import files, build your scenes, and watch as Auto Animate immediately goes to work.

Pinning

Easily animate your designs by pinning start and end points within your chosen time range.

Presets

Effortlessly apply complex movements to elements with pre-made animations and effects.

Why animate in Linearity Move over Figma?

Linearity Move is simple, yet powerful. No need to be a pro—Just jump in and start moving!

Enjoy an intuitive interface and advanced animation features that empower you to create dynamic and engaging user experiences, social media assets, and more.

Get started for free

Features

Figma

Cloud storage

ic-select iconic-select icon

Animation presets

ic-select iconic-select icon

Auto Animate

ic-select iconic-close icon

Canvas animation

ic-select iconic-close icon

Morphing

ic-select iconic-close icon

Pinning

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation timeline

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Transparent backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

8K exports

ic-select iconic-close icon

Gif export

ic-select iconic-close icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-close iconic-select icon

Upgrade your static assets

In Linearity Move, effortlessly switch from Animate to Design mode for quick tweaks to small details on the fly. However, when your designs demand more attention, turn to Linearity Curve.

Boasting a rich array of powerful editing features, Linearity Curve is your go-to destination for taking your designs to the next level, facilitating a seamless transition from static to dynamic.

  • Use our AI tools to trace raster images and remove photo backgrounds
  • Elevate your designs with a wide range of royalty-free assets
background removal

From sketch to vectors in a tap

Figma offers a basic image tracing tool to convert images into vectors, but it produces monochromatic results. In contrast, Linearity Curve excels with its multi-mode, AI-powered Auto Trace feature.

Auto Trace ic-auto-trace icon allows your team to quickly and easily turn sketches, photos, and raster illustrations into scalable, full-color vector paths that can be edited with ease.

A superior Pen Tool

Linearity Curve's Pen Tool ic-pen iconoffers advanced editing capabilities for creating curved or straight vector paths with exceptional precision.

When paired with the Node Tool ic-node icon, you gain enhanced control over anchor points, seamlessly transitioning between smooth and corner points, adjusting handles, and refining path segments. Additionally, color-coded Bézier nodes ensure visual clarity, aiding in identifying your path’s start and end points.

  • Create accurate paths quickly and easily
  • Define the results with the Node Tool
career brand blue green design in linearity curve

Why design in Linearity Curve over Figma?

Linearity Curve is the fastest and easiest design tool on the market. Our precision-perfect tools empower you to level up your design workflow and turn static designs into jaw-dropping marketing assets.

Get started for free

Features

Figma

Cloud storage

ic-select iconic-select icon

Pen Tool

ic-select iconic-select icon

Shape Tool

ic-select iconic-select icon

AI Backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

Brush Tool

ic-select iconic-close icon

Free design templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Auto Trace

ic-select iconic-close icon

Shape Builder

ic-select iconic-close icon

Background removal

ic-select iconic-close icon

3m+ free images

ic-select iconic-close icon

80k+ free icons

ic-select iconic-close icon

Jumpstart your ideas with our templates

No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity is home to a collection of over 3k+ design and animation templates, all set for easy customization.

App Store

image
Healthy Balance

Ads

image
Coffee Time

Infographic

image
Number Graph

Business

image
Backpack Promo

Promotion

image
Creative Strategist

Promotion

image
Summer Product
See more templates
Mac screenshot Library Photos - Travel

Library of over 80k free integrated assets

With Linearity Curve, you can access over 80k royalty-free icons and Apple SF Symbols to use in your designs. Plus, your team can even use our in-app Unsplash integration to import royalty-free images directly in the software.

Compare us with other apps

Alt images

vs

Figma

Alt images

vs

Figma

Alt images

vs

Procreate

Alt images

vs

Canva

Alt images

vs

Canva

Alt images

vs

Adobe Illustrator

Alt images

vs

The best Inkscape alternative: Upgrade your marketing design

Get started with Linearity today

Get started
illus-1

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.