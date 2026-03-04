Linearity Move seamlessly integrates with files from Figma, offering versatility in your creative process.

No need to worry about complicated animation processes either. Linearity Move is here to change the game and make animating a breeze.

It's as easy as moving elements directly on your canvas, tapping on a preset, or letting Auto Animate work its magic. Each adjustment triggers an automatic keyframe in the timeline, allowing you to focus on bringing your designs to life.