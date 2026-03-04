What's the best Canva alternative?
Both Canva and Linearity offer convenient templates for quickly creating marketing assets, but Linearity stands out with unmatched creative control and advanced animation features.
Design and animate without limits
Unlike Canva's limited raster tools, Linearity offers powerful vector-based tools, eliminating worries about size and resolution. Design and animate effortlessly for anything from Instagram stories to giant billboards.
Plus, we've got your back with photo editing tools, including handy features like photo import, background removal, and AI Backgrounds.
- Experience the advantages of both vector and raster tools.
- Create versatile designs and animations for social media, billboards, and more.
Features
Canva
Templates
Cloud storage
Free images and icons
Background removal
AI Backgrounds
Animation presets
Animation timeline
Auto Animate
Vector drawing tools
Auto Trace
GIF export
Figma plugin
Templates you'll actually use
Struggling to pinpoint the perfect design template? Our library of professional templates has a wide range of customizable, scalable, and on-trend options for graphic designers and motion designers.
Whether you're working on social media graphics, an App Store screenshot, or a presentation slide, each template can be quickly tailored to your brand's vision. Plus, our growing library of animated templates empowers you to elevate your team's message and captivate your audience like never before.
- Customizable design templates for every use case and style
- Animation templates for quickly creating dynamic content
Linearity has allowed us to innovate our workflows to deliver faster to clients.
Agency owner
Easy tools, professional results
While Canva's drag and drop editor has some limitations when it comes to customization, Linearity Curve takes design tweaks to the next level with its advanced editing tools.
- Add your own illustrations, animations, photos, and logos without a hitch.
- Focus on creating visually stunning and impactful marketing assets without worrying about technical challenges.
- Edit any detail on our templates or start a project from scratch.
Free assets for every project
Even the most experienced designers need easy-to-use design assets they can quickly add to any project. In addition to our pre-made templates, discover a variety of cool elements like patterns, animated UI elements, and stickers in the Linearity Templates Hub. They're the perfect finishing touch for when your design needs that extra something.
- Explore packs of themed design assets for your projects.
- Anything saved to your Asset Tab syncs to both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.
Animate in a click
Linearity Move takes your designs to the next level by infusing them with dynamic motion. You don't need to be an expert to get started. It's quick, easy to learn, and opens up endless possibilities for creating captivating content.
- Use presets to instantly add dynamic motion to any element.
- Transform static assets into captivating animations in seconds with Auto Animate.
Remove backgrounds instantly
When you use Canva's background remover, you're forced to hop between pages—uploading on one and downloading on another—breaking your workflow. But with Linearity Curve, it's all streamlined and instant, happening right on your canvas. This means you can keep your creative flow going without any interruptions.
- Remove photo backgrounds in a click with our AI-powered, Background Removal Tool.
- Incorporate your cutouts seamlessly into any project as design assets.
Everything you need, all in one place
Access a vast library of free assets like icons, Unsplash images, fonts, and more
Store your favorite elements, text, and colors easily with the Assets Tab
Explore thousands of free, ready-to-customize design and animation templates
Switch to Linearity Move to easily create stunning animations from your static assets
Linearity tools at a glance
Linearity's suit of advanced features is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
Flexible design process
Designers in marketing teams use different devices and methods. That's why we made Linearity Curve and Linearity Move for iPad and Mac. Work whenever, wherever you want. Your projects sync automatically, so you can pick up where you left off anytime.
- Design and animate on iPad or Mac.
- Team workspaces coming soon!
Endless third-party importing options
Since Linearity Curve is built by designers for designers, we’ve experienced the pain of bad import and export options in other tools before as well.
That's why we built a software that can be used completely standalone and in combination with other tools.
Templates
Save time and effort with more than 3,000 beautiful templates. Each one is fully customizable, giving you complete control over your design. You can adjust colors, fonts, and layout to suit your specific needs, making each template your own.
Jumpstart your ideas with our templates
