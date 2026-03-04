对比

What's the best Canva alternative?

Both Canva and Linearity offer convenient templates for quickly creating marketing assets, but Linearity stands out with unmatched creative control and advanced animation features.

Design and animate without limits

Unlike Canva's limited raster tools, Linearity offers powerful vector-based tools, eliminating worries about size and resolution. Design and animate effortlessly for anything from Instagram stories to giant billboards.

Plus, we've got your back with photo editing tools, including handy features like photo import, background removal, and AI Backgrounds.

  • Experience the advantages of both vector and raster tools.
  • Create versatile designs and animations for social media, billboards, and more.
Features

Canva

Templates

Cloud storage

Free images and icons

Background removal

AI Backgrounds

Animation presets

Animation timeline

Auto Animate

Vector drawing tools

Auto Trace

GIF export

Figma plugin

Templates you'll actually use

Struggling to pinpoint the perfect design template? Our library of professional templates has a wide range of customizable, scalable, and on-trend options for graphic designers and motion designers.

Whether you're working on social media graphics, an App Store screenshot, or a presentation slide, each template can be quickly tailored to your brand's vision. Plus, our growing library of animated templates empowers you to elevate your team's message and captivate your audience like never before.

  • Customizable design templates for every use case and style
  • Animation templates for quickly creating dynamic content

Linearity has allowed us to innovate our workflows to deliver faster to clients.

Nastya Kuliabina
Andrés Mareli

Agency owner

Curve UI showing the color tool, templates of social media

Easy tools, professional results

While Canva's drag and drop editor has some limitations when it comes to customization, Linearity Curve takes design tweaks to the next level with its advanced editing tools.

Curve UI showing vector illustration editable

Free assets for every project

Even the most experienced designers need easy-to-use design assets they can quickly add to any project. In addition to our pre-made templates, discover a variety of cool elements like patterns, animated UI elements, and stickers in the Linearity Templates Hub. They're the perfect finishing touch for when your design needs that extra something.

Animate in a click

Linearity Move takes your designs to the next level by infusing them with dynamic motion. You don't need to be an expert to get started. It's quick, easy to learn, and opens up endless possibilities for creating captivating content.

  • Use presets to instantly add dynamic motion to any element.
  • Transform static assets into captivating animations in seconds with Auto Animate.

Remove backgrounds instantly

When you use Canva's background remover, you're forced to hop between pages—uploading on one and downloading on another—breaking your workflow. But with Linearity Curve, it's all streamlined and instant, happening right on your canvas. This means you can keep your creative flow going without any interruptions.

  • Remove photo backgrounds in a click with our AI-powered, Background Removal Tool.
  • Incorporate your cutouts seamlessly into any project as design assets.
Social media post showing BG removal feature

Everything you need, all in one place

Access a vast library of free assets like icons, Unsplash images, fonts, and more

Store your favorite elements, text, and colors easily with the Assets Tab

Explore thousands of free, ready-to-customize design and animation templates

Switch to Linearity Move to easily create stunning animations from your static assets

Linearity tools at a glance

Linearity's suit of advanced features is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    Background removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    Brush tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

Bring your stories to life with Linearity Curve

linearity cloud showing curve and move icons synced

Flexible design process

Designers in marketing teams use different devices and methods. That's why we made Linearity Curve and Linearity Move for iPad and Mac. Work whenever, wherever you want. Your projects sync automatically, so you can pick up where you left off anytime.

  • Design and animate on iPad or Mac. 
  • Team workspaces coming soon!
Endless third-party importing options

Since Linearity Curve is built by designers for designers, we’ve experienced the pain of bad import and export options in other tools before as well.

That's why we built a software that can be used completely standalone and in combination with other tools.

colourful mockup app design in linearity curve

Templates

Save time and effort with more than 3,000 beautiful templates. Each one is fully customizable, giving you complete control over your design. You can adjust colors, fonts, and layout to suit your specific needs, making each template your own.

Jumpstart your ideas with our templates

No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity Curve is home to a collection of over 3k+ design templates to help you start designing immediately.

Ads

Take a deep breath

Instagram Story

Neon mood

Ads

IT Career

Business

Summer sale

Podcast COver

The Art of Freelancing

Carousel

Your Space
