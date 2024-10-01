Chinese title 2
With Linearity Move, you can turn your static designs into professional motion graphics in seconds.
Draw freeform paths with variable widths.
Edit every brush shape by adjusting the nodes or changing its profile. Enjoy a collection of preset brushes or create your own.
The Shape Builder Tool is like a vector sculpting tool. It allows you to create complex designs and illustrations by combining multiple shapes together with Merge Mode. You can then switch to Erase Mode to subtract areas you don’t need. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes. A fun and easy way to achieve smooth shapes in minutes.
How to Make a Logo with Shape Builder
First, create your design in Linearity Curve. Put each major step of your animation in a separate Artboard. For example, if you want a shape to move up, copy it onto another Artboard and move it up to where you want it to end up. Linearity Move will animate this automatically. You can also import projects from Figma, just make sure each step is a separate frame.
你的Vectornator文档将自动同步并保存在iCloud中的任何修改， ，这样你就可以在任何时候，在你的所有设备上轻松工作。
Streamline your creative process
Use Linearity Curve and Linearity Move together to save time! You can use Curve's powerful vector design tools and AI-powered features like Auto Trace and Background Removal to create you compelling designs, then import your Artboards to Move with just a few clicks (you can even copy/paste!).
And Linearity Move has design tools as well, so if you need to make a few adjustments to your animation's design, you can do so easily right within Move.
A library of assets at your fingertips
Take advantage of the library of icons, images, and templates that Linearity has to offer in your animations! Visit our Templates Hub for animated templates to inspire you and get your next project kicked off. Use the library of over 80k royalty-free icons in Linearity Curve to add a spark to your projects, or copy/paste one of the 2 million+ images from Curve's Unsplash library, completely free-to-use.
Create motion graphics for social media in a fraction of the time
The Linearity Suite is perfect for creating animations for social media. Whether you are a graphic designer freelancing for a client, a marketing designer on a larger team, or an illustrator trying to get your own work out there, Linearity is an excellent choice. You can save your brand colors as a custom palette in Linearity Curve, and add your logo and other assets to your Library in both tools, making it easy to create new designs and animations in seconds.
Explore other Linearity Curve tools
On top of providing powerful tools for creating illustrations, Linearity is great for other design cases. You can create user interfaces, lettering, and print designs in the same tool!
