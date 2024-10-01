Use Linearity Curve and Linearity Move together to save time! You can use Curve's powerful vector design tools and AI-powered features like Auto Trace and Background Removal to create you compelling designs, then import your Artboards to Move with just a few clicks (you can even copy/paste!).

And Linearity Move has design tools as well, so if you need to make a few adjustments to your animation's design, you can do so easily right within Move.

Download Linearity Move