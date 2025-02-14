Bring your graphic designs to life with animation
Transform your designs into professional motion graphics with the power of Linearity Move.
Experience the magic of motion design
Say goodbye to costly and complex tools and hello to limitless creativity. Linearity Move offers a cost-effective and efficient way to animate your graphics. Leverage powerful software with an intuitive interface and seamless integration with Linearity Curve and Figma. Linearity Move offers an easy learning curve, making it the perfect tool for design professionals.
Our Auto Animate feature saves designers valuable time and eliminates the need for complex animation work. It smoothly transitions between object states across artboards, effortlessly delivering polished and professional animations in minutes.
Precision is key in animation, and Linearity Move has you covered. Set your own Pins in the timeline to quickly and efficiently animate the section you want to, with no keyframe fiddling needed. Your visions will come to life with unmatched finesse.
We know your time is valuable, so we've integrated intuitive shortcuts that speed up your workflow. Focus on your creativity, not the technicalities.
Plus, we've made transitioning to Linearity Move a breeze with familiar tools like the Selection Tool , Node Tool , Shape Tool, and Text Tool. Your existing skills will shine as you step into the world of motion design.
- Master our animation shortcuts
Animate at lightning speed
Designers, even those new to animation software, can plan their entire animation in Linearity Curve and effortlessly bring it to life in Linearity Move. Linearity Move does the hard part for you.
Simply import a series of static art boards from Linearity Curve, and Linearity Move will automatically animate the gaps between them. Then, adjust these animations until the details are perfect.
Effortless animation, maximum impact
Revolutionize design and animation with our cutting-edge design suite for graphic artists, illustrators, and social media content creators.
Auto Animate
Morphing
Presets
Motion design has never been easier
Unleash the potential of Linearity Move's innovative animation features.
Create captivating animations, eye-catching video intros, and memorable motion graphics with the power of morphing. By choosing two design elements, positioning them at opposite ends of the timeline, utilizing the
Stay ahead of the curve and leave a lasting impression on your clients with our extensive presets that will spark your creative animation endeavors. Get started for free
