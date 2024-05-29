Curve Features

Professional design made simple

Linearity Curve makes your team’s designs the star. Take your ideas from concept to high-quality asset in a fraction of the time.

Try now for freeContact sales
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

Your design team’s new everything software

If you want it, Curve’s got it. Linearity Curve is the world’s most convenient platform for efficient, high-quality graphic design—at the office or on-the-go.

ic-quick-actions icon

Create assets quickly

ic-align-bottom icon

Save time and money

ic-pen icon

Design in Linearity Curve

ic-move-in-preset icon

Animate in Linearity Move

Get started for free
illus.png
ic-check icon

Design and animate in one suite

ic-check icon

Create stunning assets faster

ic-check icon

Save time with AI tools

ic-check icon

Slash outsourcing costs

Agency-quality designs at a fraction of the cost

Good design doesn’t need to be difficult or wildly expensive. Linearity Curve empowers teams of any level to create the assets they need easily and affordably.

Create professional-quality assets for banner ads and social media posts with ease.

Produce cross-compatible brand assets for use in animation, print and on the web.

Access your work from anywhere with Linearity Cloud.

Get started for free

One subscription, two products

Linearity Curve and Linearity Move form a unified design system. Design, illustrate, and even animate assets—all without switching apps.

ic-pen icon

Design mode

ic-animated icon

Animate mode

ic-paste icon

Seamless toggling between modes

ic-ipad icon

iPad and Apple Pencil support

Get started for free

It’s time to get your design team moving

Linearity makes it easy for your social media team to produce professional-quality animated content without outsourcing the work.

30%

higher CTR

230

hours of design time saved per month

50%

CPC reduction

80%

higher CVR

Boost your productivity with AI-powered tools

ic-auto-trace icon

Easily select subjects with Auto-trace

ic-save-image icon

Save time with integrated AI image generation

ic-bg-removal icon

Clean up your assets with background removal

ic-new-doc icon

Quickly change the vibe with AI background replacement

Get started
illus.png

Centralize your design process

ic-check icon

The Asset Library centralizes your designs for easy access

ic-check icon

Browse templates and tutorials in the Academy

ic-check icon

Access thousands of free assets like icons, Unsplash integrations, fonts, and more

ic-check icon

Switch to Linearity Move to easily create stunning animations from your assets

Get started for free
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Hit the ground running with animated and static templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ free templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

Abstract sales sticker asset pack with retro shapes and patterns

Assets

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Post Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Podcast Templates

Template image

Posters

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use Linearity as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

Image

Your new workspace: anywhere

You’ve never seen a vector art app like this. Linearity Curve is a graphic design software that works on all your favorite devices.

Create from anywhere with an iOS vector editor for iPad and iPhone. Real-time collaboration and teamwork features coming soon.

Enjoy a native Mac app with complete functionality across all Apple platforms.

Get started

Get an instant boost with tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Get Started for free
illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Get Started for free
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free today
illus-1