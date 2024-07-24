When it comes to those compact device screens, it's crucial for your team to showcase the best features of your product while maintaining consistent branding. Designing great App Store screenshots is the secret to winning over potential customers. However, if your team misses the mark, you could end up waving goodbye to thousands of potential customers.

Fortunately, Linearity’s tools equip your business with the power to optimize this limited space and create highly impactful App Store screenshots that drive downloads.