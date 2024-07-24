使用案例

App Store screenshots that actually convert

App screen mockups are your business’s gateway to attracting users and achieving success on the App Store.

Small screens, big impact

When it comes to those compact device screens, it's crucial for your team to showcase the best features of your product while maintaining consistent branding. Designing great App Store screenshots is the secret to winning over potential customers. However, if your team misses the mark, you could end up waving goodbye to thousands of potential customers.

Fortunately, Linearity’s tools equip your business with the power to optimize this limited space and create highly impactful App Store screenshots that drive downloads.

  • Quickly work on multiple Artboards at once
  • Elevate designs with our library of icons and photos
  • Quickstart your design process with fully customizable royalty free templates
Designing App Store screenhots

Bring your team's creative arsenal into Linearity Curve by seamlessly importing your brand's color palette, photos, logos, UI elements, and other visuals. Your team has the freedom to position everything outside of your Artboards, granting designers the flexibility they need to handpick the perfect elements for each layout.

Remember to source device mockups in the needed screen sizes, or create them from scratch using our vector tools.

With Linearity Curve, your team can work on multiple Artboards simultaneously, unlocking a whole new level of efficiency.

For high-quality photos or icons, browse Linearity Curve's integrated library. Designers can easily add these free assets to your Artboards with just a click.

Our Background Removal feature takes it up a notch, enabling your team to seamlessly integrate photo cut-outs into your screens. And to make your mockups truly shine, add eye-catching backgrounds in your brand’s colors.

Why settle for static images when you can wow your audience with dynamic videos?

With Linearity Move’s handy animation presets and Auto Animate feature, your team an quickly transform static visuals into engaging product demos that showcase your app's best features. The best part? Your business doesn’t need a hefty budget to achieve effective results.

Download now.

Skip ahead with templates

When your team is racing against a deadline, nothing beats the efficiency and convenience of leveraging ready-made designs from our extensive library of customizable templates.

Our templates have been meticulously crafted to comply with App Store guidelines and best practices, so your team can rest easy knowing that your screenshots will not only catch the eye but also meet all the platform's requirements. Choose templates that align with your brand’s vision, and simply switch up the colors, copy, and visual elements to make them truly yours.

blue app mockup design in linearity curve design software

Loved by teams of professionals

Linearity’s suite of tools empower businesses to bring their marketing designs to the next level.

Combine vectors with animation
Design up to 30% faster
1k+ templates to choose from

