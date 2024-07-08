使用案例

动画制作 如此简单

Linearity Move 将静态素材一件转换为动态素材 - 将设计团队培养为动画明星。

专业动画助力，提升转化率

不用外包，削减成本

平面与动画二合一软件

为您的企业添加动画营销素材

  • 告别动画外包公司。 使用Linearity Move，您无需再雇用外部帮助来创建动态动画和市场营销素材。
  • 以部分代理成本，您的团队可以完全使用内部资源创建令人惊叹的图形和动画。
提升内容转化率

静态平面效果平平。 用超吸睛的动态图形抓住观众的注意力。

平面与动画二合一工具

轻松上手，适用于不同级别设计师

低成本也可生成高质量动画

设计功能全面，上手毫无门槛

使用 Linearity 来创作

提高营销投资回报率

让您的素材动起来，大幅提高点击率和转化率。
大幅降低动画创作的成本和门槛。

让你的广告动起来

动画能吸引并保持注意力。 从信息图表到横幅广告，Linearity Move 可让您为每个应用程序创建精美的动态图形。

通过量身定制的内容降低 CAC

简化复杂设计概念

大幅提升阅读量

增强粉丝互动量

动画是未来，现在就上车

动态广告不止酷，还很棒

30%

点击率增长

80%

转化率增长

50%

CPC 降低

Animate on autopilot

Create engaging animations without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting.

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    Pinning

    Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

免费动画模版 任你使用

教程没有门槛。您可以从 3K 多种动画模板中进行选择，这些模板旨在为您的创意流程增添动力。

观看免费教程 上手制作动画

入门没门槛。您可以从 3K 多种动画模板中进行选择，这些模板旨在为您的创意流程增添动力。

观看所有教程
"与Linearity Move相比，用Adobe After Effects动画制作就像数学题一样难。"

克里斯朵夫

YadiYada 艺术指导

第三方导入

继续使用最趁手的工具。 Linearity 兼容 Figma、Illustrator 和其他任何矢量设计格式。

适用于苹果系统

在 iPad 和 Mac 上享受无缝的 Apple 原生体验。 还觉得不够？想要更多细节？ 使用Apple Pencil以获得更高的精确度。

现在就试试 Linearity！

