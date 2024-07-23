Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is a robust marketing design software that provides a wide range of drawing, editing, and shaping tools for creating and manipulating vector graphics.

Here is a short walk-through of the different types of tools available in Linearity Curve and how to get the most out of them. By using a combination of these tools, you can create complex designs with precision and ease. Watch this Academy episode with Aysel to learn the basics, from creating simple shapes to using the most elemental gestures.

You can generate vector shapes and lines from scratch with Linearity Curve's drawing tools. These include the Pen Tool, Pencil Tool, Brush Tool, and Shape Tool. Utilizing these tools, you can draw basic geometric shapes that serve as a foundation for more intricate designs, achieved by combining and modifying different shapes.

The editing tools in Linearity Curve empower you to modify existing vector shapes and lines. These tools include the Selection Tool ic-selection icon , Node Tool ic-node icon , Scissors Tool ic-scissors icon , and Eraser Tool ic-eraser icon . The Selection Tool enables you to choose and move entire shapes, while the Node Tool allows for selecting, adding, deleting, and converting individual anchor points on a shape. The Eraser Tool facilitates the erasure of specific shape parts, and the Scissors Tool permits cutting a shape into multiple shapes with open paths.

Linearity Curve's shaping tools provide the means to alter the appearance of existing vector shapes and lines by combining multiple shapes. These shaping tools encompass Boolean Operations ic-boolean icon , the Masking Tool ic-mask icon , and the Shape Builder Tool ic-shape-builder icon . By utilizing these tools, you can create intricate and complex shapes by masking or configuring the intersecting behavior of multiple shapes.