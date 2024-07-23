Within Linearity Curve, you'll discover a wealth of color attributes you can effortlessly customize to bring your designs to life. Whether it is strokes, fill gradients or any other element that demands color manipulation; Linearity Curve provides a comprehensive suite of tools.

Linearity Curve empowers you with multiple intuitive options for color selection. Need to match a specific shade? Input the hex number, and Linearity Curve will faithfully recreate it. Prefer a more hands-on approach? Engage the color picker and effortlessly capture the perfect hue from any part of your design or the world around you. But the color magic doesn't stop there. Linearity Curve recognizes that design is an iterative process where colors may evolve. That's why the software offers you a variety of color space sliders, available in both RGB and HSB, allowing you to fine-tune and adjust your colors to perfection effortlessly. With this level of control, your designs will radiate harmony and cohesiveness.

Linearity Curve takes your color exploration to new heights, enabling you to import and save palettes. Imagine having your own curated library of colors, easily accessible with just a few clicks. This feature ensures consistent color usage across multiple projects, providing a cohesive visual language that strengthens your brand identity and accelerates your workflow. And let's not forget about the blending effects. Linearity Curve empowers you to unleash creativity with horizontal and vertical blending, inversion, and other effects. These capabilities allow you to craft beautiful gradients, textures, and visual transformations that captivate and engage your audience.