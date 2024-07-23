Images This section will guide you through the various functionalities and features that empower you to work seamlessly with images and photos in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator). Whether you need to import images from your camera roll, leverage the vast collection of Unsplash, or other sources, we've got you covered.

You will learn to import images effortlessly and explore different resizing methods according to your needs. Additionally, we'll dive into the world of blend modes, allowing you to experiment with various visual effects and achieve stunning compositions.

One of the remarkable features we'll explore is the AI-driven Auto Trace feature, which enables you to transform raster images into vector files effortlessly. We'll walk you through the process, providing step-by-step instructions to make the most of this powerful tool.

Furthermore, you will discover how to crop images precisely, removing any unwanted areas to focus on the essential elements. Lastly, we will unveil the AI-driven Background Removal feature, empowering you to seamlessly separate your subject from its background with just a few clicks.