Step 5: Install configuration profile

After downloading the configuration profile, it's not yet installed. To do so, open the Settings app on your iPad or iPhone, navigate to General > Profiles, and select the profile for your custom font.

If you can’t see your profiles, you should see a “Profile Downloaded” button at the top left, under your Apple ID details.

Next, click on "Install" and input your device password. You'll then have to tap "Install" two more times to complete the installation process. Finally, select "Done."