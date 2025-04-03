The Background Removal Tool ic-background-removal icon from Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) uses AI to automatically detect and separate the foreground of an image from the background with one click.

When you import a raster image onto the Canvas or into an Artboard, the button Remove Background will appear in the context-aware Image section of the Inspector.

The Remove Background button is located below the Crop Button. Select the imported raster image and click Remove Background. The image background will be removed within seconds.