Tools shortcuts

All the keyboards shortcuts for the individual tools are available on Linearity Curve from the menu bar > Tools.
|V
|Selection Tool
|A
|Node Tool
|C
|Scissors Tool
|P
|Pen Tool
|N
|Pencil (Freehand) Tool
|B
|Brush Tool
|T
|Text Tool
|R L O
|Rectangle Line Circle
|E
|Eraser Tool
|I
|Eyedropper
|M
|Shape Builder Tool
|H
|Hand (Pan around canvas) – Requires >iOS 13.4 and macOS system.
|⇧⌘P
|Previous Tool
|V
|Selection Tool
|A
|Node Tool
|C
|Scissors Tool
|P
|Pen Tool
|N
|Pencil (Freehand) Tool
|B
|Brush Tool
|T
|Text Tool
|R L O
|Rectangle Line Circle
|E
|Eraser Tool
|I
|Eyedropper
|M
|Shape Builder Tool
|H
|Hand (Pan around canvas) – Requires >iOS 13.4 and macOS system.
|⇧⌘P
|Previous Tool
Note:
You can customize your Curve tool shortcuts via Mac System Settings.
Pen Tool shortcuts
Curve supports specific shortcuts when you draw with the Pen Tool, allowing you to define the type of Bézier Node you're creating quickly. This way, you can easily control your path's curves.
|Pen Tool + ⇧
|Constrain the angle of the segment to multiples of 45° on both of your node handles.
|Pen Tool + ⌥ + drag
|Change the previous node into a Disconnected Node. A Disconnected Node has handles that can move independently and change the direction and arc of the next curve.
|Pen Tool + ⇧⌥
|Enable 45º snapping on only one handle.
|esc or double-click on the end node
|Ends the path and allows you to start a new path without switching tools.
|Pen Tool + ⇧
|Constrain the angle of the segment to multiples of 45° on both of your node handles.
|Pen Tool + ⌥ + drag
|Change the previous node into a Disconnected Node. A Disconnected Node has handles that can move independently and change the direction and arc of the next curve.
|Pen Tool + ⇧⌥
|Enable 45º snapping on only one handle.
|esc or double-click on the end node
|Ends the path and allows you to start a new path without switching tools.
Resize proportionally
While drawing or resizing objects, hold the
Snap to X, Y, or Z axis
While rotating a shape or drawing a line, hold
Set the direction of your shape
While drawing a shape using the Polygon or the Star Tool, hold and drag your mouse from the top to bottom to have the spike of your shape at the top or vice-versa.
Enter Isolation Mode
Double-click on grouped or masked objects to enter Isolation Mode and edit your grouped or masked objects.
Pen Tool shortcuts
In Linearity Curve, there are four useful gesture combos to help you define the Node type and change your path's curves while drawing with the Pen Tool.
#1 - Change node to Disconnected Type
While drawing a new line with the Pen Tool, hold a second finger onto the canvas to change the previous node to a disconnected type. A disconnected node has handles that can move independently and change the direction and arc of the next curve.