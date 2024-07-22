Tools shortcuts

All the keyboards shortcuts for the individual tools are available on Linearity Curve from the menu bar > Tools.

You can customize your Curve tool shortcuts via Mac System Settings.

Curve supports specific shortcuts when you draw with the Pen Tool , allowing you to define the type of Bézier Node you're creating quickly. This way, you can easily control your path's curves.

While drawing or resizing objects, hold the

⇧

in order to lock the aspect ratio of the path while you're changing it. You can easily draw perfect circles and squares using this method. Alternatively, you can lock the proportions of your shape by activating the lock button inside the Arrange section of the Inspector.

While rotating a shape or drawing a line, hold

⇧

to activate snapping to 45º or 90º degrees.

While drawing a shape using the Polygon or the Star Tool, hold and drag your mouse from the top to bottom to have the spike of your shape at the top or vice-versa.

Double-click on grouped or masked objects to enter Isolation Mode and edit your grouped or masked objects.