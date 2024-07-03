动画制作 如此简单
Linearity Move 将静态素材一件转换为动态素材 - 将设计团队培养为动画明星。
专业动画助力，提升转化率
不用外包，削减成本
平面与动画二合一软件
让你的广告动起来
动画能吸引并保持注意力。 从信息图表到横幅广告，Linearity Move 可让您为每个应用程序创建精美的动态图形。
通过量身定制的内容降低 CAC
简化复杂设计概念
大幅提升阅读量
增强粉丝互动量
动画是未来，现在就上车
动态广告不止酷，还很棒
30%
点击率增长
80%
转化率增长
50%
CPC 降低
Animate on autopilot
Create engaging animations without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.
Morphing
Transform one object into another with a single command.
Pinning
Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
Professional quality
Export up to 8K resolution in any format.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
"与Linearity Move相比，用Adobe After Effects动画制作就像数学题一样难。"
克里斯朵夫
克里斯朵夫
YadiYada 艺术指导