Design details
The Illustrative Sale Stickers pack is a dynamic collection of abstract sales assets featuring retro shapes in vibrant yellow, blue, and orange hues. Elevate your marketing game with these eye-catching stickers, adding a playful touch to promotions. Ideal for online stores, newsletters, and promotional materials, this pack injects a burst of energy into your Black Friday or other sales campaigns. Get noticed and boost engagement with these lively graphic elements.
Industry
Marketing Teams, Companies/Startups
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Illustrative, Abstract, Geometric, Pattern, Colorful, Sale, Black Friday
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity