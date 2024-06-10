Make your vision a reality with AI Backgrounds
This cutting-edge feature seamlessly creates custom AI-generated backgrounds, allowing you to place your products in entirely new environments.
Transform your photos instantly
Our powerful AI Backgrounds feature uses advanced generative AI to seamlessly integrate fully customized backgrounds into your existing photos. Say goodbye to on-location photoshoots and hefty budgets—simply type your idea or select a theme.
Seamless realism
Our generative AI carefully analyzes your photo's context, including factors like position, lighting, shadows, and reflections. This attention to detail guarantees that the newly created background seamlessly blends with the foreground, producing a striking and unified final image that looks like it was taken in real life.
Endless creative possibilities
Linearity Curve offers a diverse library of background categories, featuring everything from serene beach scenes to dynamic urban environments, along with an array of textures and patterns.
Alternatively, you can generate your own unique background using a written prompt or reference image for a fully personalized results.
Our AI technology seamlessly interprets your inputted information to craft a background that aligns perfectly with your vision.
- Choose to place your subject in one of our default scenes
- Or generate your own unique background using a prompt
Branding made easy
By giving you the tools to easily create stunning visuals with custom backgrounds, we help boost your marketing game and make your brand stand out.
This feature doesn't just amp up your creativity; it also makes designing a breeze.
You'll see pro-level results with just a few clicks, making your workflow smoother and saving you time.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
