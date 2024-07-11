What is the best alternative to Affinity Designer?
Discover why designers choose Linearity Curve over Affinity Designer.
Why choose Linearity Curve over Affinity Designer?
Affinity Designer was one of the was one of the first vector graphics editors available on macOS, but today, Linearity Curve offers a more efficient and user-friendly experience. Its clean, intuitive interface, and a suite of powerful tools cater to both seasoned designers and beginners, ensuring a smoother creative process.
Linearity Curve is designed to minimize any learning curve and ensure that you can focus on your creative work without getting bogged down in complex menus and tools. Plus, it's AI features, templates, and built-in asset libraries make designing a total breeze.
Features
Affinity
Clean and easy-to-use interface
Background Removal
AI Backgrounds
Pen Tool
Integrated Isometric Grid
Figma + Sketch import
Millions of royalty-free images and icons
Customizable templates
Design up to 30% faster
with features like our Quick Actions bar, Background Removal, and templates.
Optimze with AI-powered tools
like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.
Collaborate with your team
in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.
The future is in AI tools
Unlike Affinity Designer, Linearity Curve features powerful AI-driven tools. Our Auto Trace feature and Background Removal Tool handle the tedious tasks for you, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters—bringing your ideas to life.
I had sooo much fun working with Curve new tools and brand colors - as you know - pink&orange is my favourite combo!
Affinity Designer and third-party pencils
Have you ever tried to connect your third-party pencils to Affinity? It probably didn’t work since Affinity limits you to using only the Apple Pencil.
Linearity Curve is optimized for iPad and Apple Pencil, but we also support third-party pencils like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus or even drawing tablets as the Wacom Bamboo Slate.
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem
Linearity Curve has the modern, clean, intuitive, and simple design of a native Apple application. The UI offers a beautiful interface with the powerful functionality for an optimal workflow.
Linearity Curve is built to look and feel like an Apple product, and to integrate seamlessly into your workflow.
Endless third-party importing options
Since Linearity Curve is built by designers for designers, we’ve experienced the pain of bad import and export options in other tools before as well. That's why we built a software that can be used completely standalone and in combination with other tools.
Auto Trace
Linearity Curve saves you valuable time with AI-powered image tracing technology. Auto Trace chooses the best settings for your image but gives you the control to change them. Bring your photos and drawings to life in vectors.
Linearity Curve features at a glance
Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.
AI Backgrounds
Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Auto Trace
Instantly turn your raster images into vectors
Jumpstart your ideas with templates
No more staring at a blank canvas. Linearity is home to a collection of over 2000 templates to help you start designing immediately.