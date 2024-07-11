Many designers are looking for a vector graphic design software platform with a free version. Unfortunately, Affinity Designer doesn't have a free version.

Whether you're on iOS, Linux, or Windows, you'll be able to find an open-source or free graphic design platform if you look hard enough. It just depends on your use case - whether you need something like Adobe Photoshop for photo editing and working on raster images for social media (check out Gimp and its many plugins) or something like Affinity Designer or Adobe Illustrator to edit vector shapes and images, such as logos and typography.

If vector editing is what you need, look no further than Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator). You'll have all the tools you need at your disposal for free! Plus, with features like Quick Actions bar, Background Removal, Auto Trace, and more you'll be able to work up to 30% faster than in other vector design platforms. And with our library of templates, it's easy to design projects directly for the devices you intend them to be viewed on. Try it out for free today on iPad, macOS, and iPhone.