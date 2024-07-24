Your tool suite for effective brand design
Linearity software helps you design assets, animate marketing materials, and curate your brand's visual identity.
2-in-1 design & animation suite
Brand consistency
High resolution
In-house production
On-brand design and animation at scale
With Linearity's suite of intuitive software, your team can design and animate branded assets at scale, in a fraction of the time.
- Precision vector tools: Design vector assets with Linearity Curve's powerful Pen and Brush tools, then save them to your asset library for your whole team to use.
- Intuitive animation: Bring your designed assets to life with Linearity Move. Seamlessly import your artboards from Linearity Curve or another tool, and watch Auto Animate do the work for you.
- Brand consistency: Set up a Brand Kit or Style Guide with your logos, fonts, colors, and branded visual elements to ensure your team's designs are on-brand every time.
Branded content for any channel
Linearity’s powerful features make designing and animating your branded assets a breeze. No matter the asset, you can create and animate it with Linearity.
- Design assets aligned with your style guide: Linearity Curve and Move empower graphic designers and teams to efficiently create logos, business cards, social media posts, and more; enhancing brand visibility and engagement.
- Create for any channel, in any format: Scale your social media content production with templates and preset sizes. Export your assets in whatever format you need.
- Localize content at lightning speed: Designed to accommodate your target audience, Linearity supports languages like Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Russian, and other Cyrillic languages.
Level up your creative process
Linearity gives freelance designers and teams the tools they need to create content that converts at scale.
- Professional results, intuitive interface: You don't need pro design skills: With Linearity's user-friendly design, beginners and professionals alike can create high-quality design files without sacrificing performance or quality.
- Time-saving AI features: Simplify your graphic design process with Linearity's AI-powered features like background removal, Auto Trace, and background replacement (coming soon). Turn images to vectors or cut key elements out of an image in just a few clicks.
- Seamless integration and workflow: Linearity Curve and Move work perfectly together. Color palettes and vector assets you save in your Library will appear in both softwares, allowing you to drag and drop them into any project.
Create branded assets for any channel with Linearity
Grow your brand trust, consistently
30%
CTR increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
50%
Increase in content creation in one month
70%
Reduction in design turnaround time
Tools to make your brand pop
Elevate your branding efforts, let automation do the work for you.
Auto Animate
Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.
Remove background
Instantly remove any background noise.
Professional quality assets
Export up to 8K resolution in any format.
Auto Trace
Use AI to instantly transform raster images into vector assets.
Morphing
Transform one object into another with a single command.
Scale your branded content, without sacrificing quality or budget
It shouldn't take days to turn an idea into a post. Our templates are easily customizable for every project.
Business Advertisement Animated
Start creating instantly with free tutorials
Your subscription gives you access to video tutorials and comprehensive online courses. Increase your expertise and boost productivity.See all tutorials
Stop outsourcing. Start in-housing.
- Social media assets: Use Linearity Move’s powerful Auto Animate tool to create stunning motion graphics for social media faster.
- Digital ads: Use templates and preset animations to create YouTube intros and Instagram ads in minutes.
- Branding: Save your branded assets to your synced Library for future use in all your projects.
Hit the ground running with free tutorials
Your Linearity account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Flatten your learning curve and get designing fast.
How to trace an image in Linearity Curve
12 mins
How to make a paper box for product packaging
12 mins
How to Minimalistic Graphics 2024 Poster
12 mins
How to draw a party invitation
12 mins
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on the Apple App Store
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.