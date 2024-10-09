Stay on top of your creative assets
Linearity makes it easy to design, animate, and sync your assets with the rest of your team. Instantaneous, seamless, automatic.
All your files in one place with Workspaces
Brand assets: Are automatically consolidated into a library and shared between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.
Workspaces and folders: Help you consolidate all your important files and assets into a single file system (coming soon).
Team collaboration: Is enhanced with files and assets that are automatically shared between all users (coming soon).
Watch your brand grow with Linearity
Linearity consolidates and shares your assets with your entire team, saving you time, money, and effort.
3K+
Free static and animated templates
20%
Content creation increase
30%
Animation time saved
230
Hours of design time saved per month
Branded content as easy as 1, 2, 3
Asset tab: easily drag and drop logos, icons, and other brand elements right into your design.
Brand controls: Linearity saves and shares your entire design system with the rest of your team. Keep color pallets, design elements, and fonts accessible at all times.
Brand templates: with branded templates, anyone on your team can create on-brand social content—no expertise required.
Linearity's Exclusive Features
Features
Figma
Cloud storage
Animation presets
Auto Animate
Animation templates
Transparent backgrounds
8K exports
Drop animation costs 90%
Increase production speed 4x
Content production 30% faster
Save time with AI tools
Coming soon Teamwork 2.0
Linearity stores all your team’s files and assets in one place you can access from anywhere.
Stay on the same page—literally—with shared workspaces (coming soon).
Give real-time view access to externals and stakeholders so they can watch as you edit.
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!
Kara Bernbeck
Co-founder of Sunbear Studio
As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
All your video and design assets in one place
- With Linearity, you have your entire design asset library at your fingertips—no matter where you are.
- No email attachments, thumb drives, or carrier pigeons required.
- Time saved means faster turnarounds, reduced overhead costs, and higher-quality results.
Hit the ground running with dozens of free tutorials
Your Linearity subscription gives your team unlimited access to the Linearity Academy. There, you’ll find dozens of video tutorials on design, wireframes, and animation, as well as free courses, templates, and how-to guides.Free tutorials
Grow your team’s creative output
Content creation should be fun. We’ve made it possible for every team and every level.
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on AppStore
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.