Stay on top of your creative assets

Linearity makes it easy to design, animate, and sync your assets with the rest of your team. Instantaneous, seamless, automatic.

Get StartedContact Sales
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo
Logo

All your files in one place with Workspaces

Brand assets: Are automatically consolidated into a library and shared between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.

Workspaces and folders: Help you consolidate all your important files and assets into a single file system (coming soon).

Team collaboration: Is enhanced with files and assets that are automatically shared between all users (coming soon).

Get Started
illus.png

Watch your brand grow with Linearity

Linearity consolidates and shares your assets with your entire team, saving you time, money, and effort.

3K+

Free static and animated templates

20%

Content creation increase

30%

Animation time saved

230

Hours of design time saved per month

Branded content as easy as 1, 2, 3

Asset tab: easily drag and drop logos, icons, and other brand elements right into your design.

Brand controls: Linearity saves and shares your entire design system with the rest of your team. Keep color pallets, design elements, and fonts accessible at all times.

Brand templates: with branded templates, anyone on your team can create on-brand social content—no expertise required.

Get Started

Linearity's Exclusive Features

Get started for free

Features

Figma

Cloud storage

ic-select iconic-select icon

Animation presets

ic-select iconic-select icon

Auto Animate

ic-select iconic-close icon

Animation templates

ic-select iconic-close icon

Transparent backgrounds

ic-select iconic-close icon

8K exports

ic-select iconic-close icon
ic-ai-format icon

Drop animation costs 90%

ic-pen icon

Increase production speed 4x

ic-document-tab icon

Content production 30% faster

ic-new-window icon

Save time with AI tools

Coming soon Teamwork 2.0

ic-duplicate-file icon

Linearity stores all your team’s files and assets in one place you can access from anywhere.

ic-link icon

Stay on the same page—literally—with shared workspaces (coming soon).

ic-unlock icon

Give real-time view access to externals and stakeholders so they can watch as you edit.

Get Started
illus.png
ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

ic-quote icon

With Linearity Move, I was able to animate my first illustration in less than 40 minutes! It’s really easy to use and the integration with Linearity Curve really helped!

Image

Kara Bernbeck

Co-founder of Sunbear Studio

ic-quote icon

As a team we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

All your video and design assets in one place

  • With Linearity, you have your entire design asset library at your fingertips—no matter where you are.
  • No email attachments, thumb drives, or carrier pigeons required.
  • Time saved means faster turnarounds, reduced overhead costs, and higher-quality results.
Get Started
illus.png

Hit the ground running with dozens of free tutorials

Your Linearity subscription gives your team unlimited access to the Linearity Academy. There, you’ll find dozens of video tutorials on design, wireframes, and animation, as well as free courses, templates, and how-to guides.

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

Grow your team’s creative output

Content creation should be fun. We’ve made it possible for every team and every level.

Team slider card image

Startups

Team slider card image

Marketing Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Agencies

Team slider card image

Tech Companies

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Get Started
illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Get Started
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
v2