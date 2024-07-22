Vectornator is now Linearity Curve
Our journey so far
Starting with a bang
Back in 2017, we introduced Linearity Curve (formally Vectornator) to the world with the goal of making professional digital design accessible to everyone.
16 Oct 2017
Growth
Over the years our features expanded and our functionalities multiplied, transforming what started as a simple solution into a versatile software that now caters to design teams of all levels.
16 Jun 2018
Embracing change
With our sights set on the future, we embarked on a rebranding journey. We renamed our software Linearity Curve, and underwent a total transformation of our visual identity.
3 Jan 2023
Elevating familiarity
Despite the visual overhaul, we're still the same design platform you know and love. With Linearity Curve, you can access your favorite tools and features, and there’s even more in store.
27 Jul 2023
Revitalized
Our new look celebrates creativity, collaboration, and the people that use our tools. Its vibrant, bold, and confident. And it represents our mission to breath new life into the design process.
27 Jul 2023
Ready for the future
Linearity Curve marks a bold new chapter for our company, and opens the doors to new and exciting design capabilities, collaboration and AI features coming soon.
27 Jul 2023
What do we mean by rebrand?
A brand is more than a logo or a name; it's the company's personality and how people perceive it. To really bring our new brand to life, we're putting our focus on three key areas:
How we express ourselves
How others experience Linearity
How we share our brand
The motivation behind the changes
Our previous brand served us well in the early days of Vectornator. However, as our software developed and our user base grew, we felt it no longer matched our vision.
Linearity Curve is no ordinary design tool—it lives and breathes with creative possibilities, and our vibrant new persona reflects this.
Our brand and product names
Our brand name, Linearity, is inspired by creating straight or curved vector paths, or linear lines. It encompasses our growing suite of products.
When renaming our software, we aimed to convey dynamism and transformation while emphasizing its vector-based tools. We settled on Linearity Curve, which pays homage to Bézier curves, the revolutionary mathematical equation that makes vector design possible.
Our new logos
Our new logos pay tribute to the original while incorporating modern design elements that reflect our brand's evolution.
The Linearity logo captures vector lines, motion, and creative collaboration, representing our brand dynamically and boldly.
The Linearity Curve symbolizes a pencil, one of our most loved vector tools and a symbol of creativity. Its curved edges and linear elements seamlessly align with our graphic system, perfectly complementing the Linearity logo.
Brand colors
After some playful exploration, we found our winning palette that captures the spirit of Linearity. Orange takes the lead as our primary color, symbolizing our brand's lively and spirited nature. We also included complimentary secondary colors, including a vibrant green, cheerful yellow, and joyful pink.
Design in Curve. Animate in Move.
The Linearity Universe
Linearity Curve
Turn ideas into assets using Linearity Curve's powerful design tools, AI features, and templates.
Linearity Move
Produce affordable, fast, and engaging animations in just a few clicks with Linearity Move.
