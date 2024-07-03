While closely related, graphic and animation design serve distinct purposes and require different skill sets. Graphic designers generally create static visual content like images, logos, posters, and brochures. Graphic design focuses on effectively using color, typography, and layout to communicate a message or create a particular experience.

Animation design involves creating moving graphics for marketing purposes. This can range from simple animated icons and GIFs to complex full-length videos. Animation designers have particular technical skills and an understanding of timing, movement, and sound to produce animation sequences. Animations are usually better for marketing and advertising because they grab users' attention and help you grow your audience.

Linearity Move makes it easy for both graphic and animation designers to thoroughly grasp graphic design principles and become more effective in their digital ads and online campaigns.