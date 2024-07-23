Curve Features

Revolutionize your workflow with Auto Trace

This AI-powered tool allows you to instantly transform raster images into beautiful high-quality vector assets.

Learn more
What is Auto Trace?

From raster to vector in a tap

Auto Trace uses a custom algorithm to turn sketches and photos into endlessly editable vector graphics. Rather than spend hours tracing over images with the Pen Tool, let Auto Trace work its magic. Then, spend your time refining the details by creating or deleting paths and nodes, changing colors, and more.

auto trace vector Mac design for restaurant

No more manual tracing

beach billboard design mockup
inline fitness training banner design mockup
pizza new menu street sign mockup design

Auto Trace has three modes for different use cases: Sketch, Photography, and Illustration. If you don’t know which one to choose, our CoreML Machine Learning model will analyze your images and automatically select the right one. Sketch Mode scans your imported drawings on paper and turns your pen and pencil lines into editable vector paths. This mode works particularly well with hand-drawn lettering and logos.

Linearity Curve's Photography Mode will auto-select all the tiny pixels in a photograph or other raster image and transform them into vector shapes that you can edit and scale to any size.

Linearity Curve's Illustration Mode turns raster illustrations and artworks into full-color vector illustrations that can be edited to your heart’s content.

Jumpstart your design workflow

Explore Linearity Curve's powerful tools and features on Apple devices.

Free Download

What sets Auto Trace in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?

With just a tap, Auto Trace utilizes a custom algorithm to transform raster images and photos into editable vector graphics. Whether you’re converting sketches or photos, this AI-powered tool streamlines the process.

Compared to other tools, you'll spend less time on tedious manual tracing, and will have more time to spend on refining details.

Get started for free

Features

Other tools

AI precision

ic-select iconic-close icon

Easy + instant transformation

ic-select iconic-close icon

Custom algorithm for different image types

ic-select iconic-close icon
1 million+ high-resolution images

Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.

1k+ design templates

Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.

80k+ royalty-free icons

Drop these vector elements straight into your document.

Explore other Linearity Curve tools

Linearity Curve’s powerful suite of tools is ideal for marketing design. You can create user interfaces, social media posts, logos, lettering, and print designs, all in the same tool. Then bring your designs to life by animating them in Linearity Move.

ic-shape-builder icon

Shape Builder

ic-bg-removal icon

Background Removal

ic-pen icon

Pen Tool

ic-brush icon

Brush Tool

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Join the Linearity Community

Visit our Gallery
01
02
03
04
05
06
01
02
03
05
04
06
Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
illus-2