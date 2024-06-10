Elevate your Figma designs with the Linearity plugin

Curve Features

What is the Linearity plugin for Figma?

The go-to tool for design multitaskers

With this plugin, exporting your Figma files becomes assets, allowing you to bring them to life with our suite of design and animation tools.

Design or animate?

The Linearity plugin makes exporting to Linearity Curve and Move totally seamless, allowing you to easily jump into elevating your design projects to the next level. You can choose to export your Figma layers or frames to either Linearity Curve for design or Linearity Move for animation.

✨ Export your Figma files to Linearity Move and effortlessly add motion to your static assets.

🎨 Or seamlessly export your files to Linearity Curve to continue refining your designs with our powerful drawing and AI tools.

Fuel your Figma designs with motion

Figma's vector-based setup seamlessly merges with our tools. And when it's time to animate your static assets, Linearity Move truly shines.

When you export Figma "frames" to Linearity Move, they will be instantly imported as an individual scenes. If you select multiple frames, they will automatically be imported as individual scenes, allowing you to effortlessly create seamless transitions using Auto Animate.

Exporting individual layers? No problem. They appear in Linearity Move as animation-ready assets.

  • Instantly add transitions between Figma frames with Auto Animate
  • Add motion to individual shapes and objects with presets
Bring designs to the next level

Figma is packed with fantastic features, but it does have its limitations when it comes to design and illustration tools. Exporting your Figma files to Linearity Curve opens up a world of design possibilities, including features like Auto Trace, Background Removal, the Brush Tool, and more.

With the Linearity plugin, exporting your Figma designs to Linearity Curve for further refinement is as easy as a few clicks.

Explore other Linearity tools

Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.

    ic-magic-canvas icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    ic-photo icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-animated icon

    Design and Animate Mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

illus-2