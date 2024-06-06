Marketing design, revolutionized
At Linearity, we’re breathing new life into the design process by creating tools that save time, invite collaboration, and foster creativity.
It all started in 2017
Our founder, Vladimir Danila, set out to provide a solution to the frustrating experience of digital designing.
The "Eureka" moment
We saw a problem: complex design tools with limited customization. Our mission? Solve it. Bringing us to 2024 with Vladimir being featured in Forbes European 30 under 30.
We launched Linearity Curve, pioneered iPad experience and accelerated the design process by 30%
Our AI tools do the tedious tasks for you
Our intuitive UI simplifies navigation
Our templates kickstart projects instantly
The learning curve has been great. I started with limited animation experience and in a few hours was able to deliver multiple animated ad sets"
We launched our animation software Linearity Move
Linearity: Create stunning visuals in Curve and animate them in Linearity Move.
Animate in a single click
Import any file and hit “Auto Animate” to bring your creations to life in seconds. Both support files from Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Illustrator.
We’re slashing animation costs per minute
In June 2024 Move is an honoree of the Contra Creator Tools Awards, in the animation category.
Meet our team of talented innovators
At Linearity, our international team hails from diverse backgrounds and brings a wealth of unique skills to the table. However, they share a common mission—bringing stories to life.
CEO
COO
VP of People
CTO
VP of Sales
Our Investors
EQT Ventures
Fair VC
Possible Ventures
Bradley Horowitz
Mirko Novakovic
Philip Magoulas
Charlie Songhurst
Jonathan Rochelle
Lutz Finger
HV Capital
Don Lindsay
Martin Sinner
Discovery Ventures
Chris Hitchen
Shaun Modi
Dr. Thomas Schroeter
Denys Zhadanov
Christian Siemoneit
468 Capital
Martin Winkler
Shape the future of design with us
Join our team and be a part of something big. We’re always searching for talented individuals who share our passion for empowering creatives worldwide.Join Us!
Reshaping design across the globe
Linearity Curve and Move open new possibilities in vector and motion design to designers of all levels, from students to senior professionals. We’re empowering you to bring visual storytelling to life, all in one place.
