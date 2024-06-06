Marketing design, revolutionized

At Linearity, we’re breathing new life into the design process by creating tools that save time, invite collaboration, and foster creativity.

About Us Hero

It all started in 2017

Our founder, Vladimir Danila, set out to provide a solution to the frustrating experience of digital designing.

Founder

The "Eureka" moment

We saw a problem: complex design tools with limited customization. Our mission? Solve it. Bringing us to 2024 with Vladimir being featured in Forbes European 30 under 30.

We launched Linearity Curve, pioneered iPad experience and accelerated the design process by 30%

ic-auto-trace icon

Our AI tools do the tedious tasks for you

ic-sidebar icon

Our intuitive UI simplifies navigation

ic-layers-tab icon

Our templates kickstart projects instantly

The learning curve has been great. I started with limited animation experience and in a few hours was able to deliver multiple animated ad sets"

Dawn McCance, Senior Brand Designer @Sumup
ernesta

We launched our animation software Linearity Move

Linearity: Create stunning visuals in Curve and animate them in Linearity Move.

Animate in a single click

Import any file and hit “Auto Animate” to bring your creations to life in seconds. Both support files from Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Illustrator.

We’re slashing animation costs per minute

In June 2024 Move is an honoree of the Contra Creator Tools Awards, in the animation category.

Get StartedLearn more

Meet our team of talented innovators

At Linearity, our international team hails from diverse backgrounds and brings a wealth of unique skills to the table. However, they share a common mission—bringing stories to life.

Vladimir Danila
Vladimir

CEO

Moritz Poewe
Moritz

COO

Wiebke
Wiebke

VP of People

Thanassis
Thanassis

CTO

Eoin
Eoin

VP of Sales

Our Investors

EQT Ventures

EQT Ventures

Fair VC

Fair VC

Possible Ventures

Possible Ventures

Bradley Horowitz VP Product, Google

Bradley Horowitz

Mirko Novakovic

Mirko Novakovic

Philip Magoulas

Philip Magoulas

Charlie Songhurst

Charlie Songhurst

Jonathan Rochelle

Jonathan Rochelle

Lutz Finger

Lutz Finger

HV Capital

HV Capital

Don Lindsay

Don Lindsay

Martin Sinner

Martin Sinner

Discovery Ventures

Discovery Ventures

Chris Hitchen

Chris Hitchen

Shaun Modi

Shaun Modi

Dr. Thomas Schroeter

Dr. Thomas Schroeter

Denys Zhadanov

Denys Zhadanov

Christian Siemoneit

Christian Siemoneit

468 Capital

468 Capital

Martin Winkler

Martin Winkler

Shape the future of design with us

Join our team and be a part of something big. We’re always searching for talented individuals who share our passion for empowering creatives worldwide.

Join Us!

Reshaping design across the globe

Linearity Curve and Move open new possibilities in vector and motion design to designers of all levels, from students to senior professionals. We’re empowering you to bring visual storytelling to life, all in one place.

Careers

Become part of our exceptional team of talented creatives.

Learn more
Press

Get in on the hype and explore what others are saying about us.

Learn more
News

Stay up to date with the latest updates, design trends, and more.

Learn more
Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
v2