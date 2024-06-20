The Adobe Illustrator alternative that delivers
Find out why Linearity Curve, the go-to graphic design software, is preferred over Adobe Illustrator.
Why choose Linearity Curve over Adobe Illustrator?
While Adobe Illustrator is a benchmark for its industry-standard design tools, known for precision and creative flexibility, Linearity Curve introduces advanced features that elevate graphic design to new heights. AI tools such as or Auto Trace and Background Removal enhance efficiency, speeding up the design process by an impressive 30%. This streamlines mundane tasks and frees up valuable time for creative brainstorming.
Linearity Curve works on different Apple operating systems and devices like Mac, iPad, and iPhone, allowing you to get creative anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. With continuous access to your work through Linearity Cloud , you can seamlessly resume your creative process, irrespective of location or device.
Features
Illustrator
Free plan
Auto Trace
3000+ fully-customizable templates
Background removal
Figma and Sketch file import
Clean and user-friendly interface
Animation integration
Intuitive interface
15-day free trial
3m+ royalty-free images and icons
Real-time collaboration (coming soon)
Design 30% faster
with features like our Quick Actions bar, Shape Builder, and templates.
Optimize with AI-powered tools
like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.
Collaborate with your team
in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.
Innovation meets simplicity
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is an easy-to-use graphic design tool, ideal for design teams of all skill levels.
Setting itself apart from other graphic design softwares, Linearity Curve emphasizes accessibility and ease of use. Designers can take advantage of powerful drawing tools, productivity-boosting AI features, free templates, and team workspaces.
Plus, we ensure transparency with clear policies on cancellations and AI usage, with no hidden surprises.
- Full disclosure on AI and machine learning usage, ensuring you retain ownership of your creations
- Transparent cancellation policy with no hidden fees
I can honestly say, as a professional designer and content creator, that Linearity Curve is an invaluable tool to have as part of my work set-up.
Corporate Designer, Logo Designer, Hand Letterist
Design your way
Unleash your creativity with Linearity Curve, a versatile vector graphics editor that exceeds limitations. If you're using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, your team is limited to the Apple Pencil as their only stylus option. However, Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, or even drawing tablets like the Wacom Bamboo Slate. Choose the tool that works for you.
- Design on iPad, iPhone, or Mac
- Optimized for Apple Pencil
- Compatible with third-party styluses
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem
If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how this vector software integrates seamlessly into your team's workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.
The interface? Sleek and powerful.
The experience? Inspired and alive.
Endless third-party importing options
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports importing files from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and many more file formats. With Linearity Curve, you can also continue editing your files in other programs.
We're here to make your team's workflow simpler with our sophisticated features.
Save time with Background Removal
In Linearity Curve, Background Removal is a one-step process, streamlining the task even for those handling complex designs. Simply select your image and click 'Remove Background.' This user-friendly feature doesn't require advanced design skills, making it accessible to a broader range of users.
In contrast, removing image backgrounds in Adobe Illustrator can be intricate, involving tools like the Pen tool for path creation and clipping masks. Alternatively, users may attempt background removal with the Magic Wand tool, a process that demands more design skills.
Unblock your team's creativity with templates
Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your team's ideas and bring them to life in no time.