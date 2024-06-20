While Adobe Illustrator is a benchmark for its industry-standard design tools, known for precision and creative flexibility, Linearity Curve introduces advanced features that elevate graphic design to new heights. AI tools such as or Auto Trace and Background Removal enhance efficiency, speeding up the design process by an impressive 30%. This streamlines mundane tasks and frees up valuable time for creative brainstorming.

Linearity Curve works on different Apple operating systems and devices like Mac, iPad, and iPhone, allowing you to get creative anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. With continuous access to your work through Linearity Cloud , you can seamlessly resume your creative process, irrespective of location or device.