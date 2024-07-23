Curve Features

Cut corners with Background Removal

No more manually tracing around your photo subjects. Our powerful, time-saving, AI-powered tool does the hard part for you.

What is Background Removal?

Photo cut-outs in a single tap

Our intelligent, AI-powered Background Removal Tool is designed to work with raster images. It instantly removes the background of any photo, so you don’t have to spend precious time tracing around your subject.

Add photos to your projects faster

sneakers discount sale poster design
Billboard music streaming design mockup
iphone graphic design red clock

Photos are a powerful way to communicate ideas. But in today's fast-paced digital world, you’ve got to compete for attention. Our Background Removal Tool ic-bg-removal icon helps to enhance the impact of your photos and ensure they get noticed.

First, import any photo directly into Linearity Curve, or browse over 1 million royalty-free images thanks to our Unsplash integration.

Select your image and tap the “Remove Background” button in the Inspector.

Our software will detect any background noise and remove it instantly, leaving you with a crisp photo cut-out that can be used in any design.

Use any of Linearity Curve’s other tools to bring your photo subject to life.

Add a fresh background color, combine it with illustrative elements, or tell your story with an animated photo collage.

Get the most out of Background Removal

Watch Asyel create an eye-catching Instagram post in minutes using the Background Removal feature.

background remover Curve example

Jumpstart your design workflow

Ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?

Background Removal Tool vs other tools

Skip manual tracing and try the Background Removal Tool in Linearity Curve for automatic masking, separating subjects from any image with precision. This cutout feature ensures transparent backgrounds, eliminating the need for selective deletion.

Unlike other tools, our AI-based removal feature quickly isolates objects, making it a standout choice for graphic designers seeking automated extraction, transparent backgrounds, and efficient photo editing.

Features

Other tools

Automated extraction

ic-select iconic-close icon

Consistently crisp cut-outs

ic-select iconic-close icon

Time efficient

ic-select iconic-close icon

User-friendly

ic-select iconic-close icon
1 million+ high-resolution images

Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.

1k+ design templates

Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.

80k+ royalty-free icons

Drop these vector elements straight into your document.

Explore other Linearity Curve tools

Linearity Curve’s powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels. You can create user interfaces, social media posts, logos, lettering, and print designs, all in the same place. Then bring your designs to life by animating them in Linearity Move.

ic-shape-builder icon

Shape Builder

ic-brush icon

Brush Tool

ic-pen icon

Pen Tool

ic-auto-trace icon

Auto Trace

Frequently asked questions

illus-1