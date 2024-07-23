Cut corners with Background Removal
No more manually tracing around your photo subjects. Our powerful, time-saving, AI-powered tool does the hard part for you.
Photo cut-outs in a single tap
Our intelligent, AI-powered Background Removal Tool is designed to work with raster images. It instantly removes the background of any photo, so you don’t have to spend precious time tracing around your subject.
Add photos to your projects faster
Photos are a powerful way to communicate ideas. But in today's fast-paced digital world, you’ve got to compete for attention. Our Background Removal Tool helps to enhance the impact of your photos and ensure they get noticed.
First, import any photo directly into Linearity Curve, or browse over 1 million royalty-free images thanks to our Unsplash integration.
Get the most out of Background Removal
Watch Asyel create an eye-catching Instagram post in minutes using the Background Removal feature.
Jumpstart your design workflow
Ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?
Background Removal Tool vs other tools
Skip manual tracing and try the Background Removal Tool in Linearity Curve for automatic masking, separating subjects from any image with precision. This cutout feature ensures transparent backgrounds, eliminating the need for selective deletion.
Unlike other tools, our AI-based removal feature quickly isolates objects, making it a standout choice for graphic designers seeking automated extraction, transparent backgrounds, and efficient photo editing.
Features
Other tools
Automated extraction
Consistently crisp cut-outs
Time efficient
User-friendly
1 million+ high-resolution images
Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.
1k+ design templates
Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.
80k+ royalty-free icons
Drop these vector elements straight into your document.
