Revolutionize team collaboration with Workspaces
Create projects, share files, and collaborate with fellow designers.
Your productivity playground
Every designer with a Linearity account is the owner of their own private Workspace. Here, you can create projects and invite other designers to collaborate.
Team dynamics
As a Workspace owner, you hold the reins to create, delete, and rename projects. Seamlessly integrate other Linearity users into your projects by inviting them.
Project members are empowered to extend invitations to colleagues or friends, fostering a culture of inclusivity and growth within your collaborative ecosystem.
As a project member, you have the privilege to view and edit files. However, the authority to delete files lies solely with the original Workspace owner.
No one gets left out
Workspace owners and project members alike have the flexibility to invite individuals who aren't yet on Linearity.
- Send an invite to anyone using their email address.
- They'll get an email prompt, inviting them to join your project.
- Once signed up, they become part of the project.
Files and folders
Once you're part of a project in Linearity, you can start creating files and folders. You also have the option to create new projects, allowing you to manage files and folders within them.
Projects in the Workspace function autonomously, ensuring that membership in one project does not extend access to files and folders in others. Your view is restricted to files within the project or projects you're a part of.
Explore other Linearity tools
Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers and animators of all levels.
Auto Animate
Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 top 50 design producta
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Hit the ground running with animated and static templates
No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ free templates designed to supercharge your creative process.