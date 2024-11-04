Linearity AI principles and Terms
These terms apply to your use of AI-powered products and tools within Linearity Curve and Move, including, but not limited to, Background Removal, Auto Trace, AI Grab, Magic Eraser, and AI backgrounds. We reserve the right to update these terms from time to time.
Our AI Principles
- User-Centric Approach: We prioritize solving user problems first, focusing on what enhances the user experience.
- Technology as a Tool: We select the most effective technology for each problem – whether AI, traditional algorithms, or other methods – based on performance and user impact.
- AI When It Adds Value: We employ AI only when it offers a clear advantage in delivering faster, smarter, or more intuitive solutions.
- Balanced Innovation: We balance innovation with reliability, ensuring that AI-driven features enhance creativity without overcomplicating the design process.
- Continuous Evaluation: We regularly assess new AI advancements, adopting them when they align with our user-focused goals.
- Ethical and Transparent Use: We ensure that AI is applied responsibly, with transparency on how it affects user experience and data.
Be responsible
Please be mindful of our principles and values when using AI tools and don’t use them to create any harmful content. We will not allow any use of AI tools that violates these terms or Linearity's Privacy Policy, and we may suspend or terminate your account if we find that you are using it in this way.
It is prohibited to use our AI tools to:
- Mislead anyone that the content generated by AI Products is human-generated;
- Provide medical advice or any content regarding the treatment, prevention, diagnosis or transmission of diseases;
- Provide legal or financial advice;
- Generate contracts or legally binding obligations;
- Generate political content including for dissemination in electoral campaigns;
- Generate source code;
- Generate spam, ransomware, keyloggers, viruses or other software;
- Generate nudity or shocking content including obscene gestures, bodily fluids or other profane subjects;
- Generate or disseminate information to be used for the administration of justice or other legal purposes;
- Implement fully-automated decision making.
Legal notice
You are responsible for any text you type in, or images or other content you upload, to AI tools (Input) as well as the resulting material you generate, such as images, animations or text (Output). You are responsible for ensuring that your Input and Output complies with these terms and our Privacy Policy before using or sharing it. You agree that you will not include any sensitive personal data (including data that reveals racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, health data or data concerning your sex life or sexual orientation) in any Input to AI tools.
As between you and Linearity, to the extent permitted by law and subject to the terms of the agreement that governs your use of Linearity, you own your Input and Output and instruct and give Linearity the right to host and use your Input and Output on our platform. Linearity will not make any copyright ownership claim over your Input or Output.
You may use your Output for any legal purpose, provided that you comply with these terms and that you accept that any such use is at your own risk.
When using Output in your Linearity designs, we ask that you let viewers of your designs know that the content is AI-generated.
In the event that any of your Input or Output is alleged to be unlawful or otherwise in breach of these terms, you acknowledge that Linearity may disclose such content to law enforcement or other governmental authorities, or in response to a court order.
Linearity may impose limits on the number of Outputs you can create with AI tools. You will be notified when you have reached the maximum number of Outputs for your account. Some AI Products are not available in all languages.
Linearity will not use any of your creations made using our software or tools to train our AI tools, without your consent.
Sharing & publication policy
Social media, live streaming and demonstrations
Posting your own prompts and content to social media is generally permissible, as is live-streaming or demonstrating AI tools to others, as long as you:
- Manually review each Output before sharing or while streaming;
- Attribute the content to your name or your company;
- Indicate that the content is AI-generated in a way no user could reasonably miss or misunderstand;
- Do not share content that violates these terms, or that may offend others (including when you are taking audience requests for prompts).
Content co-authored with AI Products
You may publish first-party written content (e.g., a book) created in part with AI tools under the following conditions:
- The published content is attributed to your name or company;
- The role of AI in formulating the content is clearly disclosed in a way that no reader could possibly miss, and that a typical reader would find sufficiently easy to understand;
- The content does not violate our Privacy Policy or these terms;
- You refrain from sharing outputs that may offend others.
For instance, you must detail in a foreword or introduction (or some place similar) the relative roles of drafting, editing, etc between you and the AI tools. You should not represent AI-generated content as being wholly generated by you, and you must take ultimate responsibility for the content being published. You can refer to Linearity's General Terms and Conditions to know more about our terms of use.
Disclaimer
The Output of AI tools is generated by artificial intelligence. Linearity has not verified the accuracy of the Output and it does not represent Linearity's views.
Linearity makes no warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the Output and does not accept any liability or responsibility arising in any way from your use of the Output or any omissions or errors contained in the Output. We recommend that you obtain professional and independent advice before you act on any advice contained in the Output, or rely on the accuracy of the Output.
Technology partners
Linearity uses technology provided by third party service providers to provide some of our AI tools. You acknowledge that any Input you provide, including any personal data you choose to include within that Input, will be shared with third party service providers we engage to enable functionality within the Service. By using the AI tools, you direct and consent to personal data you include in an Input being transferred to third parties, including STABILITY AI LTD, which depending on where you reside, may not provide the same level of protection for your personal data.
Subject to your Privacy Settings, we may also share your data with select third party service providers we engage to enable functionality within the Service and they may also use your data to improve their services. This may include any personal data you choose to include within such Input and you acknowledge that our Privacy Policy applies to the handling of such personal data.