Linearity AI principles and Terms

These terms apply to your use of AI-powered products and tools within Linearity Curve and Move, including, but not limited to, Background Removal, Auto Trace, AI Grab, Magic Eraser, and AI backgrounds. We reserve the right to update these terms from time to time.

Please be mindful of our principles and values when using AI tools and don’t use them to create any harmful content. We will not allow any use of AI tools that violates these terms or Linearity's Privacy Policy, and we may suspend or terminate your account if we find that you are using it in this way.

Legal notice

You are responsible for any text you type in, or images or other content you upload, to AI tools ( Input) as well as the resulting material you generate, such as images, animations or text ( Output). You are responsible for ensuring that your Input and Output complies with these terms and our Privacy Policy before using or sharing it. You agree that you will not include any sensitive personal data (including data that reveals racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, health data or data concerning your sex life or sexual orientation) in any Input to AI tools.

As between you and Linearity, to the extent permitted by law and subject to the terms of the agreement that governs your use of Linearity, you own your Input and Output and instruct and give Linearity the right to host and use your Input and Output on our platform. Linearity will not make any copyright ownership claim over your Input or Output.

You may use your Output for any legal purpose, provided that you comply with these terms and that you accept that any such use is at your own risk.

When using Output in your Linearity designs, we ask that you let viewers of your designs know that the content is AI-generated.

In the event that any of your Input or Output is alleged to be unlawful or otherwise in breach of these terms, you acknowledge that Linearity may disclose such content to law enforcement or other governmental authorities, or in response to a court order.

Linearity may impose limits on the number of Outputs you can create with AI tools. You will be notified when you have reached the maximum number of Outputs for your account. Some AI Products are not available in all languages.

Linearity will not use any of your creations made using our software or tools to train our AI tools, without your consent.