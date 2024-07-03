Diversity Dialogue Linkedin Cover Template

Design details
This LinkedIn cover template serves as a contemporary visual prompt for discussions on inclusivity, crafted with a minimalist pie chart graphic against a deep navy background. The chart's segments, in muted pink and green, are complemented by a burst shape, symbolizing the spark of conversation. The question 'What does inclusivity look like?' is posed in a clean, modern font, inviting viewers to contemplate and engage with the concept of diversity in the workplace.
Linearity Curve empowers you to adapt this template to align with your organization's branding. You can modify the color scheme to reflect your company's palette, change the font to convey the right tone for your dialogue on diversity, and adjust the layout to fit your specific messaging. If you wish to infuse some energy into the design, Linearity Move can animate the burst or the chart, drawing the eye and engaging the viewer instantly.
This cover goes beyond mere decoration, it is a call to action for meaningful engagement on LinkedIn. It encourages professionals and companies to reflect on and participate in building inclusive work cultures. By personalizing this template, you're not only showcasing your brand's commitment to diversity but also catalyzing conversations that can lead to real change and progress in the corporate community.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing, Education
Topics
Infographic, Ad banners
Style
Black, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity