The Linearity Ambassador Program

Our passion for design goes behind nodes and vectors. We strive to build a community where we all learn from each other and share a love for design, as well as Linearity products.

Our Ambassador Program

Linearity’s Ambassador program aims to find and unite our community champions in a friendly space. We want to learn from each other and, more importantly, share our knowledge with our communities. Whether you want to create digital content or host community events, we'd love to hear from you! Here's more about our program:

Love for design and all things Linearity

We are passionate about design and our products and we aim to build a community that feels the same.

Be your community's leader

We want to offer leaders like yourself a platform to stand out and get the recognition they deserve.

Empower yourself

The Linearity Community Team will support you in every step of the journey, from picking topics to how to create content, host events and more.

Promote your work

Gain visibility! As a Linearity Ambassador, your work will be highlighted on our website, social media, and newsletters, giving you valuable exposure and recognition.

Linearity Pro for Ambassadors

While you are an active Ambassador, you receive complimentary access to Linearity Pro from us.

Community Mentoring

Our team is here to help you with a range of topics from community management, event organization all the way to finding speakers as well as public speaking experience.

Invitational Events

Get access to early feature previews, invitational community gatherings, launch parties and more!

Being a Linearity Ambassador comes with perks

...and even more perks!

Swag
Feature
  • The go-to place for chatting with the Linearity team, other Linearity Ambassadors and the rest of our community.
  • Establish yourself as a thought leader and share design knowledge, insights and event activities with your peers.
  • Some of our finest merchandise for you and your community members.
  • We will give you the opportunity to become featured on our social media, blog, newsletter and more.

Meet some of our Linearity Ambassadors

Our Ambassadors are all around the globe and we never shy away from featuring them!

Nastya Kuliabina

Product Designer

Ambassador
This could be you!

Sandra Staub

Graphic Designer

Joel Volkmer

Brand Designer

Santiago

Visual Artist

Our community values

Welcome one and all

Grow together

Be present

Say yes to empathy

Be consistent

FAQs

Everything you need to know about the Linearity Ambassador program.