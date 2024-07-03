The Linearity Ambassador Program
Our passion for design goes behind nodes and vectors. We strive to build a community where we all learn from each other and share a love for design, as well as Linearity products.
Our Ambassador Program
Linearity’s Ambassador program aims to find and unite our community champions in a friendly space. We want to learn from each other and, more importantly, share our knowledge with our communities. Whether you want to create digital content or host community events, we'd love to hear from you! Here's more about our program:
Love for design and all things Linearity
Be your community's leader
Empower yourself
Promote your work
Gain visibility! As a Linearity Ambassador, your work will be highlighted on our website, social media, and newsletters, giving you valuable exposure and recognition.
Linearity Pro for Ambassadors
While you are an active Ambassador, you receive complimentary access to Linearity Pro from us.
Community Mentoring
Our team is here to help you with a range of topics from community management, event organization all the way to finding speakers as well as public speaking experience.
Invitational Events
Get access to early feature previews, invitational community gatherings, launch parties and more!
Being a Linearity Ambassador comes with perks
...and even more perks!
- The go-to place for chatting with the Linearity team, other Linearity Ambassadors and the rest of our community.
- Establish yourself as a thought leader and share design knowledge, insights and event activities with your peers.
Meet some of our Linearity Ambassadors
Our Ambassadors are all around the globe and we never shy away from featuring them!
Product Designer
Apply now
Graphic Designer
Brand Designer
Visual Artist
Our community values
Grow together
Welcome everyone
Be present
Yes to empathy
Be consistent
FAQs
Everything you need to know about the Linearity Ambassador program.