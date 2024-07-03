First and foremost, our community team. They will be ready to help you in every step of the journey. From picking topics to how to create content, hosting events and more. But that’s only a fraction of it.

As a Linearity Ambassador, you will get access to exclusive and eye-candy merchandise for you and your community. You will also be able to hold raffles at your events and give away our products to lucky winners.

For us, the most important part of this program is the members of it. You will get to meet so many likeminded creatives from all around the globe to exchange ideas, grow your network and even do events together. Our role will be to make sure all of these happen in a welcoming and sustainable environment.

You can find the full list of our perks here.