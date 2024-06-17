Linearity Events
Join us for webinars, feature showcases, live social events, previews, news from the team, industry panels and much more. You can also watch the replays of our events.
Free webinar "Getting Started with AI backgrounds"
Join our experts Yash and Sam to get the most out of Linearity's new exciting feature AI backgrounds! They will show you how to quickly replace and generate new backgrounds for any of your assets. Thursday June 27th at 17:00/5 pm CET.
17 Jun 2024
Free webinar " Start animating with Linearity Move"
Join our expert designer Yash showing how to get the most out of Linearity Move's exciting features like GIF export, Auto Animate and more! Thursday June 6th at 17:00/5:00 pm CET.
30 May 2024
Join us on our Instagram Live!
This Wednesday, April 17th we're going live on our Instagram at 17:00 CET, showing you how to animate in Linearity Move! Follow our Instagram and join the live: https://www.instagram.com/linearityhq/
16 Apr 2024
Design and Animate with Linearity
In part three of “Linearity’s How to Sessions,” we expert tips and tricks on branding, marketing asset creation and demonstrating how to bring them to life with Linearity Move.
13 Mar 2024
Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move
In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.
26 Jan 2024
Create Your First Animation with Linearity Move
To kick off our brand new “Linearity’s How To Sessions” series, we’ll take you through all the basic features Linearity Move has to offer, so that you can start creating your very first animation. Ready to get moving? Join our in-house expert Yash for an introductory session full of tips, tricks, and insights.
18 Jan 2024
Designing Scalable Marketing Templates
In this event, our Templates Team Lead Nastassia Rybak took us all the way through the anatomy of a template, up to the point of how to scale your designs and adapt them to your branding.
18 Aug 2023
Designing Brand Illustrations
What are Illustration Systems? How do you create illustrations you can repurpose across other mediums? Watch our event with Maddy Zoli to find out more!
12 Jul 2023
Designing Effective Promotional Visuals
In this deep dive session, we took a look at our use of AI, what it might turn into in the future and put our features to use while designing scalable marketing assets.
30 May 2023
Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design
We connected with some of our favorite artists and collaborators in Berlin to do a panel discussion. We've talked about building a career in design and shared opinions on all things AI, motion and educational background.
15 Mar 2023
