Join us for webinars, feature showcases, live social events, previews, news from the team, industry panels and much more. You can also watch the replays of our events.

Free webinar "Getting Started with AI backgrounds"

Event getting started with ai backgrounds

Join our experts Yash and Sam to get the most out of Linearity's new exciting feature AI backgrounds! They will show you how to quickly replace and generate new backgrounds for any of your assets. Thursday June 27th at 17:00/5 pm CET.

17 Jun 2024

Free webinar " Start animating with Linearity Move"

webinar start animating with Move

Join our expert designer Yash showing how to get the most out of Linearity Move's exciting features like GIF export, Auto Animate and more! Thursday June 6th at 17:00/5:00 pm CET.

30 May 2024

Join us on our Instagram Live!

Move

Instagram live announcement

This Wednesday, April 17th we're going live on our Instagram at 17:00 CET, showing you how to animate in Linearity Move! Follow our Instagram and join the live: https://www.instagram.com/linearityhq/

16 Apr 2024

Design and Animate with Linearity

In part three of “Linearity’s How to Sessions,” we expert tips and tricks on branding, marketing asset creation and demonstrating how to bring them to life with Linearity Move.

13 Mar 2024

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.

26 Jan 2024

Create Your First Animation with Linearity Move
To kick off our brand new “Linearity’s How To Sessions” series, we’ll take you through all the basic features Linearity Move has to offer, so that you can start creating your very first animation. Ready to get moving? Join our in-house expert Yash for an introductory session full of tips, tricks, and insights.

18 Jan 2024

Designing Scalable Marketing Templates

In this event, our Templates Team Lead Nastassia Rybak took us all the way through the anatomy of a template, up to the point of how to scale your designs and adapt them to your branding.

18 Aug 2023

Designing Brand Illustrations

What are Illustration Systems? How do you create illustrations you can repurpose across other mediums? Watch our event with Maddy Zoli to find out more!

12 Jul 2023

Designing Effective Promotional Visuals

In this deep dive session, we took a look at our use of AI, what it might turn into in the future and put our features to use while designing scalable marketing assets.

30 May 2023

Conversations on AI, Education and Motion Design

We connected with some of our favorite artists and collaborators in Berlin to do a panel discussion. We've talked about building a career in design and shared opinions on all things AI, motion and educational background.

15 Mar 2023

Community Feedback

Here's what our beloved community members said about our events:

Aidan

These are great for beginners like me!

Carolyn

Really useful and inspiring for me to start working right away.

Marco

Amazing job by the team, really enjoyed the demonstrations and the Q&A.

Joseph

Thanks a lot for the motivation and inspiration boost!

