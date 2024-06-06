What's New
Discover the latest updates on our design softwares.
macOS
Now, exporting your Figma assets to Linearity Move or Curve is easier than ever. We just launched our own Figma plugin, allowing you to seamlessly export and elevate your Figma frames and layers with our design and animation tools.
5 Jun 2024
Pivot point control
Move
macOS
iOS
Pivot points in Linearity Move are now adjustable, granting you precise control over the rotation and scaling of objects. With this feature, you can tailor the movement of objects exactly to your specifications, ensuring smoother animations and eliminating any unexpected outcomes.
9 May 2024
GIF export and new animation presets
Move
macOS
iOS
You can now export your Linearity Move animations as GIFS, allowing your content to seamlessly autoplay in a loop wherever you choose. Plus, we've introduced two new animation presets for "Wipe" and "Flipbook" effects, alongside a convenient image crop feature for effortless customization.
7 May 2024
Release 1.2.3 for Linearity Move
Move
iOS
macOS
New Features for Streamlined Animation Line Height Control & Smart Guides: Just like in Curve, get more control over your text and effortless alignment with smart guides. Quick Actions Bar: Access essential operations quickly with the new content-aware Quick Actions Bar. Keyframe Replacement: Merge keyframes simply by dragging and dropping for efficient animation editing. SVG Import: Easily drag and drop SVG files directly into the Move import screen. Enhanced Export Capabilities: Export videos with transparent backgrounds, choose your video codec, and enjoy an updated export screen UI for a smoother experience. We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.
5 Apr 2024
Export animations with transparent backgrounds
Move
iOS
macOS
Now, you have the option to export your motion graphics without a background. This enhances their visual appeal and simplifies integration into various projects without the need to match backgrounds. Whether you're designing elements for a video, website, or social media content, your animations seamlessly integrate without any awkward contrasts. This flexibility not only streamlines your workflow but also guarantees a professional look across platforms.
26 Feb 2024
Introducing our new pricing plans
Move
iOS
macOS
We just launched our new Linearity subscription plans: Linearity Starter (Free) for hobbyists, Linearity Pro for regular users, and Linearity Org for organizations. Each plan offers access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, streamlining the design-to-animation process. These pricing options signify a giant leap forward in our mission for sustainable growth and constant innovation. Get ready for custom fonts, CMYK support, and a game-changing background replacement feature.
22 Feb 2024
You asked, we delivered: Animation looping is live
Move
macOS
iOS
Introducing the eagerly awaited loop playback feature! With Linearity Move, your animations now seamlessly restart upon reaching the end, allowing for uninterrupted looped playback until you decide to stop.
26 Jan 2024
Linearity Move is here!
macOS
iOS
Meet Linearity Move, our revolutionary animation tool that effortlessly transforms static designs into dynamic motion. Designed for all skill levels, it empowers you bring your illustrations, brand assets, graphic icons, and more to life with just a few clicks.
15 Jan 2024