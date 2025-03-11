Events
Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move
In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Events
What you’ll learn
How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.
Educational value
In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.
- How to import your designs to Move
- Character Animation
- How to use Presets
- ...and a bit of Morph magic!
Led by the exceptionally skilled designer and illustrator, Maddy Zoli, this session promises to be an inspiring journey into the art of infusing illustrations with captivating motion in just a few simple steps to swiftly create captivating content that can fit to all your marketing channels.
Published on:
Medet
Community manager
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.