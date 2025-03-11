Academy

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

Animating Illustrated Assets with Linearity Move

In our second edition of “Linearity’s How To Sessions,” we delve into the exciting world of animating illustrations with Linearity Move.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    Mac

    Category

    Events

What you’ll learn

How to create animated assets from illustrations with Linearity Move.

Educational value

  1. How to import your designs to Move
  2. Character Animation
  3. How to use Presets
  4. ...and a bit of Morph magic!

Led by the exceptionally skilled designer and illustrator, Maddy Zoli, this session promises to be an inspiring journey into the art of infusing illustrations with captivating motion in just a few simple steps to swiftly create captivating content that can fit to all your marketing channels.

Published on:

Medet
Community manager

