Linearity for Education
Save 58% on the Pro Plan and subscribe for only $49 per year. Contact our team for a bigger discount for groups.
Inspire your students and educators
Get a 58% discount on the Pro Plan bringing it to just $49 per year instead of $144, for individual educators, teachers or students. For groups of 10 or more users contact us and we'll create a custom plan for you.
Students: Discover engaging courses, tutorials, and a supportive community.
Institutions: Elevate your curriculum and empower educators with cutting-edge resources.
Educators & teachers: Find unlimited teaching resources and development opportunities.
Easy and quick verification process.
Increase engagement with original content
- Templates: Choose from a library of resources, like vector images, reports and posters. Spark engagement with animations.
- Showcase learnings: Students can demonstrate learning through different formats — group projects, ads, animations and more.
- Create your own templates: Create your own library of templates to use for different classes or courses.
Get verified and claim your yearly rate at only $49.
Special pricing for students, institutions and educators.
58%
Saved on Pro plan regular pricing
$4
Per month for individuals
10+ users
More savings for groups
How to claim Linearity for Education
For individuals and small groups: Fill out the verification form to qualify for the special rate.
For groups of 10 or more: Contact our team who will create a custom plan to suit your needs.
Plan projects with mind maps, or collaborate with others using our templates.
Regardless of how you need to present to your group or class, we’ve got you covered.
App Store Awards Finalist
G2 Reviews
App Store Reviews
Over 6 Million Designs Created
Capterra Reviews
Get inspired and use Linearity's free static and animated templates
YouTube ads
YouTube pre-roll
Watch video tutorials
Learn how to create, communicate and engage with your audience, be it students or educators.
Business Advertisement Animated
Business Advertisement Animated
Business Advertisement Animated
Get an additional discount for groups
For groups of 10+ users and educational institutions, reach out to us and we'll create a custom plan to suit your needs.
Both Curve and Move are available in 12 languages.
Custom pricing at less than $4 per month
Bigger savings for large groups
Unlimited files and access
Follow our blog for insights on design trends
Integrations
Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.
Available on App Store
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.
Vectornator runs on iPadOS 14 & iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).Get started now!