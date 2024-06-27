Linearity for Education

Save 58% on the Pro Plan and subscribe for only $49 per year. Contact our team for a bigger discount for groups.

Start verificationGet in touch
Inspire your students and educators

Get a 58% discount on the Pro Plan bringing it to just $49 per year instead of $144, for individual educators, teachers or students. For groups of 10 or more users contact us and we'll create a custom plan for you.

ic-pencil icon

Students: Discover engaging courses, tutorials, and a supportive community.

ic-home icon

Institutions: Elevate your curriculum and empower educators with cutting-edge resources.

ic-people icon

Educators & teachers: Find unlimited teaching resources and development opportunities.

ic-quick-actions icon

Easy and quick verification process.

Start verification
Students using the Curve UI to create Thesis document

Increase engagement with original content

  • Templates: Choose from a library of resources, like vector images, reports and posters. Spark engagement with animations.
  • Showcase learnings: Students can demonstrate learning through different formats — group projects, ads, animations and more.
  • Create your own templates: Create your own library of templates to use for different classes or courses.

Get verified and claim your yearly rate at only $49.

Start verification
Curve UI showing brand assets and a mockup of the course cover page.

Special pricing for students, institutions and educators.

58%

Saved on Pro plan regular pricing

$4

Per month for individuals

10+ users

More savings for groups

How to claim Linearity for Education

ic-people icon

For individuals and small groups: Fill out the verification form to qualify for the special rate.

ic-home icon

For groups of 10 or more: Contact our team who will create a custom plan to suit your needs.

ic-magic-canvas icon

Plan projects with mind maps, or collaborate with others using our templates.

ic-present icon

Regardless of how you need to present to your group or class, we’ve got you covered.

Teacher holding laptop and Image of the Visual Arts Class artwork
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Get inspired and use Linearity's free static and animated templates

Watch video tutorials

Learn how to create, communicate and engage with your audience, be it students or educators.

Template image

Promo Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Illustrative animation post with pastel colors and vector design looking like page of a notebook, creative animation and simple typography

Ads Animated

Get an additional discount for groups

For groups of 10+ users and educational institutions, reach out to us and we'll create a custom plan to suit your needs.

ic-people icon

Both Curve and Move are available in 12 languages.

ic-custom-doc icon

Custom pricing at less than $4 per month

ic-plus icon

Bigger savings for large groups

ic-download-icloud icon

Unlimited files and access

Curve UI and artboards

Integrations

Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

Start verification
illus.png

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Download now
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Vectornator runs on iPadOS 14 & iOS 14 and later, or macOS Big Sur and later (with native M1 support).

Get started now!
illus-1