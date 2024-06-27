You can create basic shapes on your canvas from the Insert Menu in Linearity Move, or by using the Shape Tool to draw your own. You can then customize these shapes in the Style menu, where you can add drop shadows, change colors, add blur, and more, making this ideal for creating flashy social media posts. You can also save assets that you create to your personal Assets tab in the Library sidebar. This allows you to drop them into any of your Linearity projects instantly, in both Linearity Move and Linearity Curve.