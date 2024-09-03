Get both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move with 1 subscription

SAVE 33%

ic-plan-01 icon

Starter

Free

For anyone that wants to create animations in minutes.

Included:

  • 3 animated files
  • Design & animate in one
  • 3k customizable templates
  • 2 Artboards per file
  • Sync across devices
  • Max file size export of 100 MB
  • Import MOV and MP4 files
  • Invite, share projects and files with anyone
Get started
ic-plan-02 icon

Pro

Popular

$

119.99

/ Year
$9.99 per month

For individuals and small teams who regularly need to create high-quality animations in house.

Everything in Starter, plus:

  • Unlimited files
  • Up to 4k video export
  • License for commercial use
  • Unlimited artboards
  • Unlimited exports
  • Same day support
  • Advanced templates & animation presets
  • Max file size export of 100 MB
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Audio support
Buy
ic-plan-03 icon

Org

Get a free demo

For companies that need a customized set up, more powerful features and controls.

Everything in Pro, plus:

  • Premium support
  • Personalized onboarding workshop
  • Custom motion design help
  • Dedicated account manager
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Brand controls
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Shared font management
    • ic-spinner icon
  • Org-wide custom templates
Book a free demo

Compare Plans

ic-plan-01 icon
Starter
ic-plan-02 icon
Pro
ic-learn-v1 icon

Usage

Artboards

2

Unlimited

Unlimited

Files

3

Unlimited

Unlimited

File Import MOV, MP4, .curve, .sketch, .pdf, and Figma,.ai.

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Sync across Devices (iPad, Mac & iPhone)

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

MP4, Mov, GIF exports

ic-close icon
ic-select icon
ic-ar icon

Features

Animation Presets

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Auto-Animate

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

GIF export

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Linearity Figma Plugin

ic-select icon
ic-select icon

Templates

Basic

Basic

Advanced

Amazon
Apple
Google
Disney logo
Sumup logo
Cisco logo
Facebook F logo

Frequently asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started now
v2