Lavinia Aparaschivei

Lavinia is a Content Editor and Marketing Manager at Linearity, with expertise in video content, social media, and brand development. She writes about how to drive content and marketing success.

Can’t think of 10 different drawing styles? Here are 17 [+10 drawing tips]

Can’t think of 10 different drawing styles? Here are 17 [+10 drawing tips]

15 min read
15 playful summer font styles to jazz up your designs | Linearity

15 playful summer font styles to jazz up your designs

11 min read
Our guide to icon design and animation | Linearity

Our guide to icon design and animation

16 min read
How to create a unique color palette | Linearity

How to create a unique color palette

23 min read
7 character design tips to make your design stand out

7 character design tips to make your design stand out

15 min read
geometric patterns made in Linearity Curve

23 examples of geometric patterns in graphic design

12 min read
Illustration of an orange star, green circle, and yellow flower in editable frames on a pink background.

Vector art basics every creative should know

11 min read
