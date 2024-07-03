Use cases

Make an impact with social media design

Take control of the timeline with Linearity. Now your design team can create striking, top-tier content in-house without breaking the bank.

Cut timelines, create content faster

Execute fast with AI-powered tools

Seamless design-to- animation workflow

Slash costs, not quality

Elevate your brand’s presence on social media without expensive agencies and tools. Linearity puts professional-grade animation and design into your hands while keeping money in your pocket.

Create viral visual content

Instagram reels

Facebook videos

Instagram stories

Instagram ads

Tiktok videos

Tiktok ads

Meta ads

YouTube pre-roll

Pinterest cards

YouTube videos

Create top-quality content in-house

With Linearity Move, your design team becomes an animation team. Intuitive design and time-saving tools mean you can cut the cord on expensive outsourcing.

Professional animations, in-house efficiency

Increase engagement, multiply conversions

User-friendly, no expertise needed

Free templates for social media posts

Start designing today, start posting tomorrow

Dynamic templates make crafting engaging social media content a cinch.

Template image

Thumbnails

Template image

Instagram Posts

Template image

Instagram Posts

Instagram post template on orange background and a girl with two oranges in the hands

Instagram Posts

Template image

LinkedIn Posts

Template image

LinkedIn Posts

Template image

LinkedIn Posts

Template image

Facebook Stories

Quality content doesn’t need to be expensive

Linearity makes it easy for your social media team to produce professional-quality content without outsourcing the work.

30%

higher social engagement

50%

faster content creation

80%

cheaper than outsourcing

Beat deadlines, boost engagement

  • Accelerate your content pipeline. Linearity’s intuitive interface means faster turnarounds, keeping your feed fresh and your followers hooked.

  • Integrated brand asset libraries help you stay on brand across all social media channels.

  • Streamline A/B testing with time-saving design tools. Mix-and-match headlines, images, and colors to find the winning combination.
illus.png

Boost your team’s productivity with these powerful tools

Deploy Linearity’s AI and animation tools for a smarter approach to digital ad creation. 

    Auto Animate

    Turn static assets into animated social content in seconds.

    Background Removal

    Isolate your photo subjects in a click.

    AI Backgrounds

    Replace photo backgrounds with custom, AI-generated backdrops.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format to shine on all social channels.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick production.

Hit the ground running with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Frequently-asked questions

Get started with Linearity today

