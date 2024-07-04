Linearity for Communications

Linearity makes it easy for your Comms team to create appealing, on-brand communication documents in no time at all.

Get StartedGet in touch
ic-copy icon

2-in-1 design & animation suite

ic-alignment icon

Brand consistency

ic-duplicate-file icon

Upgrade your communications

ic-home icon

Centralize your asset management

Supercharge your internal communications

Presentations and decks: Easily scale production of on-brand presentations and pitch decks for board meetings, all-hands, and more.

Company communication: Linearity makes it dead easy to create on-brand internal documents and handbooks.

Media kit: Powerful asset management and centralized, branded templates make it easy to create and maintain your media kits.

Get Started
illus.png

Make an impact with every asset

Animations: Tools like Auto Animate make it easy to move your animation production in-house.

Social media: Easily create eye-catching animations to elevate your brand's social media presence.

Digital ads: Linearity's animation presets transform your static assets into stunning animations with the touch of a button.

Get Started

Upgrade your communications with Linearity

Digital ads

Press kits

YouTube pre-roll

Social media

Announcements

Billboards

Presentations

Infographics

Animations

Product launch

Start animating in minutes with thousands of free templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process.

Slides template with colorful and geometric infographics

Inphographics

Template image

Hiring Communication

Template image

Hiring Communication

Template image

Hiring Communication

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Illustrative animation post with pastel colors and vector design looking like page of a notebook, creative animation and simple typography

Ads Animated

2-in-1 efficiency for your communications

Design and animate in one software suite: Linearity gives you two premium software products for the price of one.

Produce assets in-house: AI-powered tools make it easy for anyone to create professional animations in-house—for a fraction of the cost of outsourcing.

Thousands of free templates: Save time with 3K+ free static and animated templates.

Get Started
illus.png

Scale your communications

Create stunning, on-brand communication assets without resorting to outsourcing.

20%

Content creation increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

30%

Higher engagement

3K+

Static and animated templates

Your communications have never looked better

Create engaging communication assets without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting for you.

    ic-animated icon

    Auto Animate

    Turn your static assets into moving images in seconds.

    ic-play icon

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    ic-color-sliders icon

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    ic-pinning icon

    Pinning

    Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.

    ic-toggle-on icon

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    ic-resolutions icon

    Professional quality assets

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    ic-auto-trace icon

    Auto Trace

    Each and every one of us has that moment when we are suddenly.

    ic-cut icon

    AI background removal

    Isolate your subject with ease

Start creating instantly with free tutorials

Your subscription gives you access to video tutorials and comprehensive online courses. Increase your expertise and boost productivity.

Free tutorials
Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

See how other companies are using Linearity

Linearity isn't just for communications. Check how other companies take advantage of Linearity's powerful tools.

Team slider card image

Startups

Team slider card image

Marketing Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Agencies

Team slider card image

Tech Companies

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

Get Started
illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Get Started
frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get Started
illus-1